Lenovo Tab Plus Review: Immersive Audio, Stunning Display, and Long-Lasting Battery

When it comes to tablets, Lenovo has always been a prominent player in the market, consistently delivering devices that cater to a variety of needs. The Lenovo Tab Plus is no exception. Designed to provide a premium multimedia experience, the Tab Plus is packed with features that make it a compelling choice for both entertainment and productivity. After using the Lenovo Tab Plus extensively, here’s a detailed review based on my firsthand experience.

Lenovo Tab Plus Specifications

Design: Aluminum dual-tone body, 7.7mm thick, 650g, with a built-in kickstand.

Display: 11.5-inch 2K LCD, 400 nits brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99, 8GB RAM.

OS: Android 14, with updates promised until Android 16.

Audio: Eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Speaker Mode.

Cameras: Dual 8MP cameras (front and back).

Battery: 8600mAh with 45W Quick Charge.

Connectivity: USB-C 2.0, microSD slot (up to 1TB), dual-band WiFi, 3.5mm jack.

Design and Display

I was immediately struck by the Tab Plus’s sleek and modern look. The aluminum dual-tone unibody is not just eye-catching but feels fantastic in hand—premium and sturdy. It’s surprisingly thin at 7.7mm and weighs around 650g, making it super easy to carry around with me. The built-in kickstand is a nice touch, perfect for propping up the tablet for movie nights or extending fully when I want to jot down notes or sketch with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus (sold separately).

I really dig the dual-tone finish—it adds to the look and feels comfortable to hold. There’s no question about the build quality; it’s solid, with zero flex or creaking. This tablet definitely feels like it can handle everyday wear and tear.

The Tab Plus’s 11.5-inch LCD display is a real treat. It’s got a sharp 2K resolution (2000 x 1200), and it gets plenty bright at 400 nits. Colors are vibrant and pop off the screen—Lenovo says it covers 72% of the NTSC color space, which is pretty impressive for an LCD. Whether I’m catching up on the latest Netflix series, trying out a new mobile game, or just surfing the web, everything looks crisp and clear.

But what I really love about this display is the Reading Mode. It’s a simple toggle in the quick settings menu that instantly dials down the brightness and adjusts the color saturation, making it way easier on the eyes when I’m reading for long stretches. There’s even a grayscale option that basically turns the tablet into an e-reader. It’s a thoughtful feature that I find myself using a lot.

I’ve tried a few other tablets in this price range, and I have to say the Tab Plus’s screen is a definite standout. It’s sharp, bright, and the Reading Mode is a game-changer for me.

Performance

Let’s talk about what’s under the hood: the Lenovo Tab Plus packs a MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor and I opted for the 8GB RAM model. This combo really delivers—I haven’t experienced any noticeable lag or slowdowns, even when juggling multiple apps or playing graphics-intensive games like Genshin Impact, although I did notice a bit of a dip in frame rates during more demanding scenes.

It’s running Android 14 out of the box, which is a definite plus. The interface is snappy and smooth, and I like the new dynamic colors and customization options. Lenovo’s promised to keep this tablet updated with OS upgrades until Android 16 and security patches until January 2028, so I feel good knowing it’ll stay current for a while.

I’ve pushed this tablet pretty hard with multitasking, streaming, and even some light gaming, and it’s handled everything I’ve thrown at it like a champ. If you’re looking for a tablet that can keep up with your busy lifestyle, the Tab Plus definitely has the power to get the job done. That being said, if you’re a hardcore gamer who demands top-tier performance, you might want to look for a tablet with a more powerful processor.

Audio

Now, let’s talk about audio, where the Lenovo Tab Plus really blows me away. It’s got eight—yes, eight!—JBL speakers, with four tweeters and four woofers. And they’re not just any speakers, they’re optimized for Dolby Atmos. The sound is incredible, like having a mini home theater in my lap. Whether I’m watching action movies, listening to my favorite tunes, or taking a Zoom call, the audio is rich, full, and seriously immersive.

But here’s the kicker: this tablet doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Yep, you heard that right. You can activate Bluetooth Speaker Mode with a few taps, and suddenly you’ve got a portable sound system for parties or gatherings. It’s a surprisingly loud and clear speaker for a tablet, and it’s super convenient not having to carry around a separate device.

Another cool feature is the Background Sounds. You can choose from different ambient noises, like rain or ocean waves, or even some calming music, to help you focus when you’re working or studying. It’s a nice touch that adds to the overall versatility of this tablet.

Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much from the speakers on a tablet, but the Tab Plus has completely changed my mind. If audio quality is important to you, this tablet is a serious contender.

Camera

The Tab Plus has two 8MP cameras, one on the front and one on the back. The front-facing camera is great for video calls and unlocking the tablet with my face. The rear camera does the job for scanning documents or snapping a quick photo, and it works with Google Lens, which is handy for identifying things or translating text. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much from tablet cameras, but these are surprisingly decent for everyday use. They’re not going to replace my phone for high-quality photos, especially in low-light conditions where they tend to get a bit grainy, but they definitely get the job done for most things.

One thing I noticed is that the cameras lack some of the more advanced features you might find on a dedicated smartphone, like portrait mode or night mode. And while the Google Lens integration is cool, it doesn’t always recognize objects accurately. But overall, for a tablet, I’m pretty happy with the camera performance.

Battery Life

Battery life is a big deal for me, and I’m happy to say the Tab Plus delivers. It’s got a massive 8600mAh battery that easily lasts me a full day of mixed use – emails, web browsing, streaming videos, and even some gaming. And when it’s time to recharge, the 45W Quick Charge gets it juiced up in no time.

Honestly, battery anxiety is a thing of the past with this tablet. I can take it on the go without worrying about constantly hunting for an outlet. It’s great for travel or long work sessions.

Connectivity and Ports

When it comes to ports and connectivity, the Lenovo Tab Plus has got me covered. It’s got a USB-C 2.0 port, which is great for charging and hooking up headphones or external speakers. There’s also a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB of storage, which is a lifesaver since I like to download movies and music for offline use. And for those who prefer wired headphones, there’s even a 3.5mm audio jack.

Wireless-wise, the Tab Plus supports dual-band WiFi, and I’ve had no issues with connection speeds or stability. It connects quickly to my home Wi-Fi, and it’s held up well even in areas with weaker signals.

I have to say, I really appreciate the microSD card slot. It’s a simple thing, but it makes a huge difference in how I use the tablet. Being able to expand the storage gives me so much more freedom to download and store whatever I want without worrying about running out of space.

Honestly, Lenovo did a great job with the ports and connectivity on this tablet. It’s got everything I need for both work and play, and the microSD card slot is a major bonus.

Accessories

The Lenovo Tab Plus is compatible with several accessories that enhance its functionality. The Lenovo Tab Pen Plus is an excellent addition for those who like to draw or take handwritten notes. It offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, ultra-low latency, palm rejection, and tilt detection, making it a versatile tool for creatives.

Another useful accessory is the Lenovo Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, which can connect to three different devices and supports Android, Windows, and iPad OS. This keyboard is perfect for users who need to switch between devices frequently.

Lastly, the Lenovo Tab Plus Sleeve, made of Dupont Tyvek, provides protection for the tablet while remaining lightweight and durable.

Software and Support

Lenovo’s always had a good reputation for customer support, and I was pleased to see they didn’t skimp on it with the Tab Plus. It comes with free Depot Support out of the box, which is a nice safety net. But what really caught my eye were the paid support options: Lenovo Premium Care and Lenovo Premier Support.

Premium Care gives you 24/7 access to tech experts, which is great if you’re like me and tend to have tech issues at the most inconvenient times. They’ll even come to you for repairs if needed, and it includes accidental damage protection, which is a huge relief for someone as clumsy as me.

Premier Support takes it up a notch with proactive performance checks and software troubleshooting. It’s a bit pricier, but if you use your tablet for work or school, that extra peace of mind might be worth it.

Price

Considering all the features and performance I’ve talked about, the Lenovo Tab Plus seems reasonably priced at INR 22,999. It might be a bit more than some other budget tablets, but the build quality, display, audio, and overall experience definitely justify the price tag. If you’re looking for a solid all-around tablet that can handle both work and play, the Tab Plus is definitely worth considering.

Lenovo Tab Plus Pros and Cons

Pros:

Design and Build Quality: The Lenovo Tab Plus boasts a sleek, modern look with a durable aluminum dual-tone unibody and built-in kickstand. Its light weight and thin profile enhance its portability.

Display: The 11.5-inch LCD with 2K resolution provides a bright and vibrant viewing experience. The Reading Mode, which includes a grayscale option, is particularly beneficial for long reading sessions, offering ease on the eyes.

Performance: Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB RAM, the tablet handles multitasking and moderate gaming efficiently. It runs Android 14 and promises updates until Android 16, ensuring longevity.

Audio: Exceptional audio quality with eight JBL speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive sound experience. The tablet also functions as a Bluetooth speaker, adding versatility.

Battery Life: Equipped with an 8600mAh battery, it supports a full day of mixed use with quick recharging capability via 45W Quick Charge.

Connectivity and Expandability: Includes essential ports like USB-C and a microSD card slot for up to 1TB, alongside reliable dual-band WiFi connectivity.

Accessories and Support: Compatible with useful accessories like the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and offers robust customer support options, including Lenovo Premium Care and Premier Support.

Value for Money: At INR 22,999, the tablet offers a solid combination of features and performance that justifies its price point.

Cons:

Camera Capabilities: The 8MP cameras are adequate for basic tasks but lack advanced features found in smartphones, such as portrait or night mode, and perform poorly in low-light conditions.

Processor for High-End Gaming: While it handles everyday tasks and moderate gaming well, the Helio G99 processor may not satisfy the needs of hardcore gamers, particularly in graphically intensive games.

Limited Customization: The software, though updated and responsive, may offer limited customization options compared to other operating systems which could be a drawback for some users.

Conclusion

After spending quality time with the Lenovo Tab Plus, I can confidently say it’s a well-rounded tablet that punches above its weight. The sleek design, vibrant display, and powerful audio make it a joy to use for both entertainment and productivity. While the camera could be better in low light and the processor might struggle with the most demanding games, the overall experience is fantastic.

The long-lasting battery, expandable storage, and wide range of connectivity options further enhance its versatility. And Lenovo’s commitment to software updates and customer support is the cherry on top.

If you’re in the market for a tablet that excels at multimedia, offers solid performance, and doesn’t break the bank, the Lenovo Tab Plus is a strong contender. It’s a reliable companion for work, play, and everything in between.

(FAQs) about Lenovo Tab Plus

Q. What are the key features of the Lenovo Tab Plus?

A.The Lenovo Tab Plus features a sleek aluminum design, an 11.5-inch 2K display, and eight JBL speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos.

Q. How does the Lenovo Tab Plus perform with gaming and multitasking?

A. It has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB RAM, suitable for multitasking and moderate gaming, though not ideal for high-end games.

Q. What audio features does the Lenovo Tab Plus have?

A. The tablet offers superior sound with its eight JBL speakers and has a Bluetooth Speaker Mode for use as a portable sound system.

Q. What are the benefits of the display on the Lenovo Tab Plus?

A. Its display provides sharp and vibrant visuals, enhanced by a Reading Mode that reduces eye strain during long reading sessions.

Q. Can the Lenovo Tab Plus handle heavy battery usage?

A. Yes, it comes with an 8600mAh battery that supports extensive mixed-use and quick recharging with 45W Quick Charge.