Honeywell Unveils SwiftDecoder for Enhanced Retail Experience

Honeywell has announced the release of its SwiftDecoder™ barcode-decoding software, which incorporates augmented reality to improve retail operations and customer shopping experiences. The software, used globally, is designed to make shopping more efficient and seamless for both consumers and retail associates.

Key Highlights:

SwiftDecoder transforms camera-enabled devices into efficient barcode scanners.

It integrates augmented reality to overlay graphics and information, aiding inventory management and providing product details.

Honeywell’s new solution aims to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

The technology is adaptable across various devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and kiosks, for multiple retail and logistics applications.

Research indicates that customer experience significantly influences loyalty and future purchases.

With the festive shopping season approaching, Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has introduced the latest version of its SwiftDecoder barcode-decoding software. This software is utilized by companies worldwide to scan millions of barcodes daily, offering fast and accurate data capture. For retailers, this means seamless integration of the software’s augmented reality plug-ins into both store associate and customer-facing applications. This integration boosts productivity and ensures price label accuracy for store associates while providing customers with promotional and nutritional details, leading to a frictionless checkout experience.

David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services, commented on the release, stating, “SwiftDecoder is enabling retailers to create innovative applications that revolutionize the customer journey. Fast and frictionless checkouts not only boost customer satisfaction but also improve operational efficiency, allowing businesses to embrace a forward-thinking shopping experience.”

Ashish Modi, president of Honeywell India, highlighted the significance of the Indian digital economy and retail industry’s digital transformation. He mentioned, “As a global leader in mobility solutions, Honeywell Technologies are enabling productivity and efficiency for retailers. The new SwiftDecoder barcode-decoding software leverages augmented reality, enhances the shopping experience, and will be a game-changer in shaping the future of retail.”

The adoption of SwiftDecoder offers an opportunity to create unique shopping experiences, including options like click and collect and “Shop and Go” – where consumers can complete purchases in-store without interacting with an associate. According to Gartner, customer experience significantly influences loyalty, with 94% of consumers more likely to make future purchases after a positive experience.

SwiftDecoder’s advanced image-processing algorithms allow it to be used in a variety of devices for retail and logistics applications. This technology also facilitates better inventory management by providing real-time data on product popularity and availability, aiding in informed stocking decisions.

Honeywell, a pioneer in the barcode scanning industry, continues to collaborate with global businesses to deliver new technologies that transform fundamental business processes. For more information on Honeywell’s retail solutions, visit sps.honeywell.com.