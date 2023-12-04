Noise Launches Noise Three Headphones with Advanced Features

Noise, a leading tech brand in India, has expanded its headphone series with the introduction of the Noise Three Wireless Headphone. The new model boasts Dual Device Pairing and a Foldable Design, catering to the needs of modern consumers. With up to 70 hours of playtime, the Noise Three is now available for purchase in India.

Key Highlights:

Noise Three Wireless Headphone offers up to 70 hours of playtime.

Features Dual Device Pairing and a Foldable Design.

Available in Space Blue, Jet Black, and Chocolate Brown colors.

Includes a 40mm driver for high-quality sound and a Gaming Mode with reduced latency.

Bluetooth Version 5.3 ensures advanced and stable connectivity.

Instacharge technology provides 200 minutes of power with just 10 minutes of charging.

IPX5 water resistance rating for durability in active lifestyles.

Noise, one of India’s premier connected lifestyle tech brands, has refreshed its headphone series with the Noise Three Wireless Headphone. This latest addition combines practicality with advanced features like Dual Device Pairing and an ergonomic, foldable design. The Noise Three is designed to suit the needs of users who require long-lasting battery life, especially for frequent travelers and those less inclined to charge their devices regularly.

Available on Amazon, Flipkart, and gonoise.com for INR 1,999, the Noise Three comes in three color options: Space Blue, Jet Black, and Chocolate Brown. The headphones are engineered to deliver high-quality sound across various media, including music, games, videos, and movies. This is achieved through a 40mm driver, ensuring rich sound quality and exceptional clarity.

For gamers, the Noise Three features a Gaming Mode that offers reduced latency, enhancing the gaming experience. The design of the headphone emphasizes both aesthetic appeal and functional ergonomics, making it a stylish yet practical choice for users on the go.

The inclusion of Bluetooth Version 5.3 offers advanced connectivity for a stable and seamless experience. The Instacharge feature is particularly noteworthy, providing 200 minutes of power with just a 10-minute charge. This is ideal for users with active lifestyles, as the headphones also boast an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them suitable for use during workouts or in wet conditions.

In conclusion, the Noise Three Wireless Headphone stands out as a versatile and feature-rich option for consumers seeking superior audio performance, durability, and style in a single device.