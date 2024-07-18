Honor 200 Pro Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and More

Honor 200 Pro launches in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 120Hz OLED display, 50MP triple camera, and more. Starts at Rs 57,999.

The highly anticipated Honor 200 Pro has officially made its debut in India, bringing a compelling blend of cutting-edge technology and premium design. Unveiled today, the smartphone aims to cater to tech enthusiasts and photography aficionados with its impressive specifications and innovative features.

Honor 200 Pro specifications

The Honor 200 Pro boasts a stunning 6.7-inch quad-curved OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2700 x 1224p) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 3840Hz PWM dimming and offers a peak brightness of 4000 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals even in bright sunlight. The device features a sleek design, measuring just 8.2mm thin and weighing 199 grams, with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the Honor 200 Pro promises exceptional performance for demanding tasks and gaming. It comes equipped with a generous 5,200mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, as well as 66W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging capabilities. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0 on top, offering a seamless user experience.

The Honor 200 Pro sports a versatile camera setup, featuring a 50MP front camera with 3D depth sensing for stunning selfies. On the rear, it boasts a triple camera system with a 50MP primary sensor (OV50H) with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor (IMX856) with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS. This combination promises exceptional photography and videography capabilities in various lighting conditions.

The smartphone includes an in-screen fingerprint scanner for convenient unlocking, dual speakers for immersive audio, an IR blaster for controlling compatible devices, a C1+ RF enhancement chip for improved signal reception, and NFC for contactless payments.

Honor 200 Pro Price and Availability:

The Honor 200 Pro is available in India in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 57,999. It comes in two attractive colors: Black and Ocean Cyan.

With its powerful specifications, impressive camera system, and sleek design, the Honor 200 Pro is poised to make a mark in the Indian smartphone market. It caters to users seeking a flagship-level experience without compromising on features or performance.