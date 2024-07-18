The Best Android Phones to Buy in 2024

The Android phone landscape has evolved dramatically this year, with manufacturers pushing the boundaries of innovation. From powerhouse flagships to budget-friendly options, here are the top contenders in various categories:

1. OnePlus 12: Best Overall

OnePlus 12 emerges as the top contender for the best Android phone of 2024, a significant achievement considering the brand’s journey. This flagship device impresses across the board, offering a visually stunning 120Hz OLED display, a sleek design, and remarkable power courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The battery life easily stretches to two days, bolstered by 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The cameras deliver exceptional photos and videos in diverse lighting conditions. With a commitment to five years of software updates, OnePlus ensures long-term support for the device. While it might lack some AI features compared to rivals like Google or Samsung, and the cameras might not consistently match those of top competitors, the OnePlus 12 stands out as a well-rounded flagship with minimal drawbacks.

Best Buy Link!

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Best Premium Option

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra solidifies its position as the premier Android phone from Samsung. This premium device refines the strengths of its predecessor, incorporating a titanium frame, a flat display, and the beloved S Pen. The display prioritizes eye comfort with a doubled PWM rate and an anti-glare filter. Powered by the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Devices chipset, the S24 Ultra effortlessly handles demanding tasks and boasts innovative Galaxy AI features. While the camera excels in most scenarios, it faces challenges with capturing motion. Despite its high price, the Galaxy S24 Ultra stands as a top-tier Android phone for those seeking the best Samsung has to offer.

Best Buy Link!

3. OnePlus 12R: Best Midrange Phone

The OnePlus 12R secures the title of the best midrange phone, narrowly beating out the Google Pixel 8a. This device excels with a superior display, impressive battery life, rapid 80W charging, and top-tier performance. The camera consistently impresses, although it might not match the Pixel 8a’s prowess in capturing fast-moving objects. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor outperforms the Pixel 8a’s Google Tensor G3, and the 1-120Hz LTPO display with reduced PWM flickering further enhances the user experience. While the OnePlus 12R lacks wireless charging, it offers a compelling package for users seeking a midrange powerhouse.

Best Buy Link!

4. Samsung Galaxy S24: Best Small Phone

Samsung Galaxy S24 claims the title of the best small phone, catering to users who prefer a compact form factor. Its 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and lightweight design deliver a premium feel. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and equipped with Galaxy AI features, the S24 doesn’t compromise on power. While the camera remains unchanged from previous models, the phone’s seven-year software update promise ensures longevity. The absence of significant camera upgrades and the limitation to 25W wired charging are minor drawbacks in an otherwise well-rounded small phone.

Best Buy Link!

5. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Best for Parents

Google Pixel 8 Pro earns its place as the best phone for parents, largely due to its exceptional camera capabilities. Capturing photos of children or pets becomes effortless with Google’s AI-powered camera software. Features like Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Night Sight Video, and Zoom Enhance elevate the photography experience. Video recording quality sees significant improvement, thanks to Video Boost’s cloud-based processing. The Tensor G3 chip’s AI prowess, a seven-year software update promise, and enhanced battery life further contribute to its appeal. However, gaming performance might not match Snapdragon-powered rivals, and the lack of flicker reduction might affect users sensitive to flickering lights.

Best Buy Link!

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Best Foldable Phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 emerges as the best foldable phone, representing years of refinement and improvement. Its compact design, enhanced durability, and the larger cover screen make it an appealing choice. The phone’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 4,000mAh battery ensure smooth performance. While lacking dust resistance and a telephoto camera, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 embodies the ideal foldable for many users.

Best Buy Link!

7. OnePlus Open: Best Premium Foldable

OnePlus Open takes the crown for the best premium foldable, offering a unique combination of a phone and a tablet. Its wider outer display enhances usability in the folded state, while the expansive 7.82-inch AMOLED inner display transforms it into a tablet-like device. The barely noticeable display crease, superior battery life, and faster charging outshine Samsung’s offerings. OxygenOS optimizations, seamless multitasking features, and a cutting-edge camera system further solidify its position. The absence of wireless charging and the high cost of the supported stylus are minor drawbacks in this impressive foldable.

Best Buy Link!