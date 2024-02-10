HONOR Launches Free Protection Plan for X9b Smartphone

HONOR has introduced a Mobile Protection Plan, HONOR Protect, for its upcoming X9b smartphone, offered at no extra charge. The plan, valued at INR 2,999 and provided by OnsiteGo, includes a one-time screen replacement within six months, a 30-day Assured Buy Back option for up to 90% of the device’s value, and a six-month extended warranty. This initiative aims to enhance the ownership experience of the X9b by offering comprehensive support and services.

Key Highlights:

The plan includes a one-time screen replacement offer and a 30-day Assured Buy Back guarantee for up to 90% of the invoice value.

Six months of extended warranty coverage and 18 months of door-to-door service assistance are provided.

The plan comes with a Zero Depreciation Program and Zero Excess Plan for full protection without depreciation or extra costs, excluding consumables.

In Warranty Support with unlimited claims during the manufacturer’s warranty period is also included.

The screen replacement program allows customers to receive a one-time free screen replacement for primary screens within six months of purchase. This includes guaranteed approval, free pickup, and delivery for repairs from Brand Authorized Service Centers. Liability for any additional damage beyond the screen is limited to the screen replacement cost.

The Assured Buy Back Program offers 90% of the invoice value back to consumers within 30 days, with deductions applicable for damages or missing accessories. The extended warranty and service programs ensure device longevity and use of genuine parts, with a focus on customer convenience and support.

The introduction of HONOR Protect for the X9b smartphone reflects the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and aims to provide a seamless after-sales experience.