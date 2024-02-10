GM Modular Introduces New Dry Iron Range with Advanced Features

GM Modular, a prominent home electrical company in India, has launched a new line of dry irons named Evon, Artin, Alpha, G-Cruise, G-wave, ORCA, and FERRO. These products, priced between INR 560 and INR 1090, are available at electrical and appliance stores and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Warranty: 2 years

The range is designed for efficient ironing, featuring models with wattages from 750W to 1200W. The dry irons are equipped with features like a non-stick soleplate using advanced German technology, customizable settings for different fabric types, and a 360° swivel cord for ease of movement. These elements ensure smooth, wrinkle-free clothes and a simplified ironing process.

GM Modular’s dry irons also boast a design that combines functionality with aesthetics, offering a comfortable grip that reduces strain on the wrists. The variety in color and superior finishes cater to individual styles, making these irons a stylish addition to any home.

Mr. Jayanth Jain, CEO of GM Modular, stated, “The addition of dry irons to our product portfolio diversifies our range and meets customer needs. This move aligns with our objective to provide innovative and reliable solutions for daily home requirements.”

The irons come with a 2-year warranty, showcasing GM Modular’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The customizable settings and precise temperature control through a thermostat offer a worry-free ironing experience for various fabric types, making these irons a versatile and essential tool for home use.