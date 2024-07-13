HONOR Launches Magic V3 and Vs3 Foldable Smartphones: Slim Designs, Powerful Specs, and Competitive Pricing

HONOR has officially launched its latest foldable smartphones, the HONOR Magic V3 and HONOR Magic Vs3, in the Chinese market.

HONOR Magic V3: A Flagship Foldable

The Magic V3 is designed with a focus on slimness and durability, measuring 9.2mm thick for the vegan leather variant and 9.3mm for the glass model. It weighs 226 grams for the leather version and 230 grams for the glass. The phone features a 7-series aluminum alloy frame and boasts an IPX8 rating, making it water-resistant and usable even with wet hands.

The Magic V3 features a 7.92-inch main display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 6.43-inch cover display, also with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Both displays support Dolby Vision, HDR content, and offer peak brightness levels of 5,000 nits and 1,800 nits, respectively. They are compatible with a stylus and incorporate technologies like Rhino Glass, AI defocus eye protection, and TÜV Rheinland certification to ensure a comfortable viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Magic V3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, coupled with HONOR’s RF enhancement chip C1+, an independent secure storage chip, and the HONOR Cicada Wing Pure Titanium Cooling VC for efficient thermal management. The device is equipped with a 5,150mAh battery and supports 66W HONOR SuperCharge and 50W Wireless SuperCharge. It comes with storage options of 256GB (with 12GB RAM), 512GB, and 1TB (both with 16GB RAM), utilizing LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP main sensor, a 40MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, there are two 20MP cameras, one on each display, enhanced with AI for image beautification.

Quick Specifications: HONOR Magic V3

Internal Screen: 7.92-inch (2344 x 2156 pixels) FHD+ OLED, LTPO, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, stylus support

7.92-inch (2344 x 2156 pixels) FHD+ OLED, LTPO, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, stylus support External Screen: 6.43-inch (2376 x 1060 pixels) FHD+ OLED, LTPO, 120Hz

6.43-inch (2376 x 1060 pixels) FHD+ OLED, LTPO, 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage: 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage Rear Camera: 50MP main, 50MP periscope telephoto, 40MP ultrawide

50MP main, 50MP periscope telephoto, 40MP ultrawide Front Camera: 20MP (both displays)

20MP (both displays) Battery: 5150mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

5150mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging Other Features: IPX8 rating, MagicOS 8.0.1 (Android 14)

HONOR Magic Vs3: A Thinner and Lighter Foldable

The Magic Vs3 is a slightly thicker and heavier variant compared to the Magic V3, measuring 9.8mm thick when folded and weighing 229 grams for the Velvet Black version. It features a 7.92-inch inner screen and a 6.43-inch cover screen, both supporting Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, and 1.07 billion colors.

The camera system includes a 50MP main camera, a 40MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. There are two 16MP selfie cameras, one on each display, supporting 90° wide-angle and 4K video recording.

Pricing and Availability in India

Both the HONOR Magic V3 and Vs3 are available for pre-order in China. The Magic V3 comes in Black, Green, Red, and White color options, with prices starting from ₹1,03,645. The Magic Vs3 is available in Black, Green, and White color options, starting from ₹80,610.