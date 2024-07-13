Motorola Edge 50 Neo: New Mid-Range Smartphone

Motorola is preparing to unveil its latest addition to the Edge 50 series, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. This mid-range smartphone is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, and will join the existing lineup of Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion models.

Exclusive details have surfaced, revealing that the Edge 50 Neo will be offered in two memory and storage configurations: 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and a more robust 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of storage. This will cater to users with varying needs, from casual users to those who demand more power for demanding tasks and storage-intensive applications.

In terms of aesthetics, the Edge 50 Neo will be available in a range of stylish colors, including Gray, Blue, Poinciana, and Milk. To add a touch of exclusivity, some of these color options are expected to be Pantone-certified, ensuring high color accuracy and vibrancy.

While detailed specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo are yet to be officially announced, insights can be gleaned from its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. This model features a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor for efficient performance, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also boasts a capable 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

As the official launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo approaches, anticipation is building among tech enthusiasts and Motorola fans alike. With its enticing features and potential upgrades over its predecessor, the Edge 50 Neo is poised to make a significant mark in the mid-range smartphone market. Stay tuned for further updates as Motorola reveals more details about this promising new device.