Honor Magic 7 Lite and Magic 7 Pro European Prices and Specs Leaked; Porsche Design Teased

Honor Magic 7 series global launch imminent! Leaked European prices for the Magic 7 Lite and Magic 7 Pro. Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche design teased with advanced camera features.

Honor is preparing to launch its Magic 7 series globally, expanding on its initial release in China in October. The global launch is expected to include the Honor Magic 7 Pro, the Honor Magic 7 Lite, and a special Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche design.

Honor Magic 7 Pro and Magic 7 Lite European Pricing

A European retail website has revealed the pricing and variants for the Honor Magic 7 Pro and Honor Magic 7 Lite. The Honor Magic 7 Lite 5G with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is listed at 376.89 euros (approximately Rs 33,200) and will be available in black and purple. The Honor Magic 7 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 1,225.90 euros (approximately Rs 1,08,000) and comes in black and grey.

Honor Magic 7 Lite Specifications (Europe)

The European listing also reveals some key specifications for the Honor Magic 7 Lite:

Display: 6.78-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2700 x 1224 resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Cameras: 108MP primary + 5MP secondary rear cameras, 16MP front-facing camera

Battery: 6,600mAh

Software: Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0

Other features: No charger included in the box, 189g weight

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

While the European retail listing doesn’t include the Honor Magic 7 Pro specifications, previous leaks suggest the following:

Display: 6.8-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2800 x 1280 resolution, and Dolby Vision support

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite with up to a 4.3GHz clock speed

Cameras: 50MP primary + 50MP secondary + 200MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear cameras, 50MP front-facing camera

Battery: 5,850mAh with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support

Other features: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, APTX-HD codec, LDAC codec, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, IP68 and IP69 ingress rating, DTS:X Ultra, 223 grams weight, charger included, Android 15-based Magic OS 9

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design

In addition to the Honor Magic 7 Pro and Honor Magic 7 Lite, Honor is also launching a special Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche design at the Honor Imaging Technology conference in China on December 23rd. This model features a distinctive Flyline Porsche design with a hexagon-shaped rear camera island, metallic finish, and two color options: Agate Gray and Provence Purple. It is expected to have similar specifications to the Honor Magic 7 Pro with additional features like 100X AI Super Zoom, a variable aperture, up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint reader, and dual satellite support.