Honor Magic 7 Lite and Magic 7 Pro European Prices and Specs Leaked; Porsche Design Teased

19/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
Add Comment
Honor Magic 7 Lite and Magic 7 Pro
Honor Magic 7 series global launch imminent! Leaked European prices for the Magic 7 Lite and Magic 7 Pro. Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche design teased with advanced camera features.

Honor is preparing to launch its Magic 7 series globally, expanding on its initial release in China in October. The global launch is expected to include the Honor Magic 7 Pro, the Honor Magic 7 Lite, and a special Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche design.

Honor Magic 7 Pro and Magic 7 Lite European Pricing

A European retail website has revealed the pricing and variants for the Honor Magic 7 Pro and Honor Magic 7 Lite. The Honor Magic 7 Lite 5G with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is listed at 376.89 euros (approximately Rs 33,200) and will be available in black and purple. The Honor Magic 7 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 1,225.90 euros (approximately Rs 1,08,000) and comes in black and grey.

Honor Magic 7 Lite Specifications (Europe)

The European listing also reveals some key specifications for the Honor Magic 7 Lite:

  • Display: 6.78-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2700 x 1224 resolution
  • Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • Cameras: 108MP primary + 5MP secondary rear cameras, 16MP front-facing camera
  • Battery: 6,600mAh
  • Software: Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0
  • Other features: No charger included in the box, 189g weight

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

While the European retail listing doesn’t include the Honor Magic 7 Pro specifications, previous leaks suggest the following:

  • Display: 6.8-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2800 x 1280 resolution, and Dolby Vision support
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite with up to a 4.3GHz clock speed
  • Cameras: 50MP primary + 50MP secondary + 200MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear cameras, 50MP front-facing camera
  • Battery: 5,850mAh with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support
  • Other features: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, APTX-HD codec, LDAC codec, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, IP68 and IP69 ingress rating, DTS:X Ultra, 223 grams weight, charger included, Android 15-based Magic OS 9

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design

In addition to the Honor Magic 7 Pro and Honor Magic 7 Lite, Honor is also launching a special Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche design at the Honor Imaging Technology conference in China on December 23rd. This model features a distinctive Flyline Porsche design with a hexagon-shaped rear camera island, metallic finish, and two color options: Agate Gray and Provence Purple. It is expected to have similar specifications to the Honor Magic 7 Pro with additional features like 100X AI Super Zoom, a variable aperture, up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint reader, and dual satellite support.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
View all stories
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More! Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!