Samsung Galaxy Ring Expands with New Sizes 14 and 15: Here’s What to Expect

Discover the new sizes 14 and 15 of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, launching in January. Stay updated with its enhanced features and elegant design.

In the world of wearable technology, Samsung is set to expand its innovative product line with the addition of two new sizes to its Samsung Galaxy Ring collection. Launched initially in India this October, the Galaxy Ring has been designed to enhance health and wellness through advanced AI capabilities, all packed into a sleek, smart ring. Currently available in sizes ranging from 5 to 13, the introduction of sizes 14 and 15 promises to offer even more versatility to users.

Expanding Choices

Recent updates from the Samsung User Guide indicate the inclusion of two additional model numbers for the Galaxy Ring, SM-Q514 and SM-Q515, hinting at the imminent arrival of sizes 14 and 15. These updates have been further corroborated by listings on international certification platforms such as Nemko in Norway and the TDRA, confirming the expansion of the Samsung Galaxy Ring series.

Certification Insights

The certification details for the new sizes reveal consistent model numbers across platforms, SM-Q514 for size 14 and SM-Q515 for size 15. These listings not only verify the model numbers but also reaffirm the product’s name as Galaxy Ring under the banner of Samsung Electronics. Although the user manual does not provide specific details about these new models, their presence in regulatory data underscores their forthcoming introduction to the market.

Feature Continuity

While the new sizes are poised to make their debut, the core features of the Samsung Galaxy Ring are expected to remain unchanged. The device integrates seamlessly with the Samsung Health app to provide real-time monitoring of heart rates, including alerts for any abnormalities. It also supports automatic workout detection, advanced sleep analysis with AI, and tracks various health metrics. Moreover, the ring is designed with durability in mind, featuring a Titanium Grade 5 frame and resistance to dust and water with a 10ATM and IP68 rating.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in India at a price of Rs 38,999 and comes in elegant colors such as Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. According to tech insider Max Jambor, the new sizes 14 and 15 will hit the market in January, though precise dates remain unannounced. He also shared specifics on the dimensions and weight of the upcoming sizes.

Samsung’s commitment to enhancing user experience through innovative wearable technology is evident with the expansion of the Galaxy Ring sizes. This move will cater to a broader audience, ensuring that more users can enjoy the sophisticated health tracking and wellness features offered by this smart wearable device