Sending files over the Internet can be made easier in some way. This is done by so-called file packaging, or in more technical terms: file compression. Whether it is a PDF file, a text document, a project file or a spreadsheet, we can reduce the size of the file being sent.

Packing files gives us several benefits:

A compressed file takes up less space on the disk and is therefore easier to send;

Multiple files can be packed into one file;

The packed file can be password protected;

A large file can be split into many smaller ones.

We have noticed that a common problem is how to compress files for sending by email. A compressed file can be sent via any Internet method, e.g. by email or using file sharing services, Today, we will talk about file compression.

What is file compression?

File compression is the process of reducing the size of a file using various techniques and algorithms. During compression, data is processed so that it takes up less space on a computer’s hard drive or memory.

A compressor program transforms a file into a smaller volume, using a special algorithm. Roughly speaking, the algorithm groups repetitive data and saves it in such a way that it takes up less. The effect of the operation is a smaller volume file in a file format typical for the selected compression format, e.g. zip, rar. The compressed file can be opened using a decompressor (in practice often the same program).

How to upload a large file? Is it always a good idea?

Sending large files is not always a good solution. In some cases, however, it is worth trying to separate the files. Then the recipient receives segregated files, which are easier to find.

Why should you sometimes refrain from sending large files?

This makes it easier for the recipient to find themselves among the sent files, e.g. when we send movies, photos and text documents. It is worth simply separating them.

When we send different files with different content. They should also be separated. If they are sent by email and properly described, then they are easier to find among other messages.

According to email etiquette, large files should be sent as links, e.g. via Google Drive, and not as attachments, as this creates a huge mess.

A large attachment may not reach the recipient because you never know what the recipient’s email limit is for one message.

How to reduce the file size without losing the quality

There are many ways to reduce file size without losing quality. Here are some tips for popular file formats:

JPG

Reduce image resolution: Reduce the resolution of an image to the size needed for its intended use. For example, a photo intended for the web does not need to be 24 megapixels.

Reduce the resolution of an image to the size needed for its intended use. For example, a photo intended for the web does not need to be 24 megapixels. Compression: Most photo editing programs offer compression options when saving a file. Reducing the compression quality can reduce the file size without any noticeable loss of quality.

Most photo editing programs offer compression options when saving a file. Reducing the compression quality can reduce the file size without any noticeable loss of quality. File format: Save the image in a highly compressed file format such as JPEG or WebP.

PDF

PDF compressor: Most PDF programs offer compression options when saving the file. Reducing the image resolution and removing unused fonts can significantly reduce the file size, a good PDF editor option goes to SwifDoo PDF for Windows.

Most PDF programs offer compression options when saving the file. Reducing the image resolution and removing unused fonts can significantly reduce the file size, a good PDF editor option goes to SwifDoo PDF for Windows. Online compression tools: There are many free online tools that allow you to compress PDF files. Search for “PDF compression online” and choose a reputable website.

There are many free online tools that allow you to compress PDF files. Search for “PDF compression online” and choose a reputable website. Converting to another format:In some cases, a PDF file can be converted to another format, such as PDF to DWG, Word, EPUB or XPS, which may be smaller in size.

Convert PDF to Word without Losing Formatting Tutorial:

MP4

Compression: Most video editing programs offer compression options when exporting a file. Reducing the video and audio bitrate can reduce file size without losing too much quality.

Most video editing programs offer compression options when exporting a file. Reducing the video and audio bitrate can reduce file size without losing too much quality. Reducing resolution: Reduce the resolution of the video to the size needed for its use. For example, a video intended for the web does not need to be 4K.

Reduce the resolution of the video to the size needed for its use. For example, a video intended for the web does not need to be 4K. Crop: Remove unwanted parts of a video to reduce its size.

Remove unwanted parts of a video to reduce its size. File format: Save the video in a highly compressed file format.

Other file formats

For other file formats, such as DOCX, XLSX, or PPTX, you can try reducing the file size by saving it in a highly compressed format or removing unused items.

Compression process optimization

A well-optimized compression process not only speeds up work, but also increases the efficiency of data storage and transmission.

Compression automation: Use scripts or the job scheduling feature in compression tools to automatically compress files on a set schedule.

Use scripts or the job scheduling feature in compression tools to automatically compress files on a set schedule. Adjust compression settings: Experiment with different compression settings to find the perfect balance between file size and quality. For example, reducing the resolution of video files can significantly reduce their size without significantly losing quality.

Troubleshooting Compression Problems

Encountering problems when compressing files is quite common, but there are a few proven methods to solve them.

File size issue: If the compressed file is not significantly smaller, try using a different compression format or changing the compression settings to more restrictive ones.

If the compressed file is not significantly smaller, try using a different compression format or changing the compression settings to more restrictive ones. Decompression errors: Make sure the file has not been corrupted. Check that the decompression software version is up to date and compatible with the file format.

Make sure the file has not been corrupted. Check that the decompression software version is up to date and compatible with the file format. File security: If you can’t open a secured zip file, make sure you have the correct password. If you’ve forgotten your password, there are tools that can help you recover it, although this often involves violating privacy policies.

With these tips, users can not only manage their files more effectively, but also minimize potential issues related to data compression and decompression.

Additional tips for compressing a file

It is always recommended to make a backup before reducing the file size.

Experiment with different compression settings to find the best compromise between file size and quality.

For files that need to be significantly reduced in size, you may want to consider using professional file compression software.

Conclusion

File compression is an incredibly important solution in today’s digital world, helping to effectively manage data and save disk space. Understanding the different types of compression, their uses, and benefits can help improve your productivity and workflow in both business and personal settings. Remember, choosing the right compression tools and formats is key to achieving the best results.