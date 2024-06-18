CERT-In Warns of Security Flaws in Google Chrome, SAP Software

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the country’s cyber security watchdog, has issued advisories highlighting multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktops and several SAP products. These flaws could potentially allow attackers to compromise systems, steal data, or disrupt operations.

What’s the Issue?

The vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome stem from various coding errors, including:

Type Confusion in V8: A programming error where the code misidentifies data types, leading to potential exploits.

A programming error where the code misidentifies data types, leading to potential exploits. Use After Free: An error where a program tries to access memory that has been freed, potentially allowing malicious code execution.

An error where a program tries to access memory that has been freed, potentially allowing malicious code execution. Inappropriate Implementation: Incorrect use of code functions that could be exploited.

Incorrect use of code functions that could be exploited. Heap Buffer Overflow: When a program writes data beyond the allocated memory space, leading to potential crashes or code injection.

When a program writes data beyond the allocated memory space, leading to potential crashes or code injection. Policy Bypass in CORS: Circumventing security measures designed to control access between different websites.

The vulnerabilities in SAP products, while not detailed, could enable attackers to perform cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, bypass authorization checks, upload malicious files, access sensitive information, or cause denial of service conditions.

How Could These Flaws Be Exploited?

In most cases, attackers would lure victims to specially crafted websites. Once visited, malicious code could be executed on the victim’s computer without their knowledge, potentially compromising the system.

What Should You Do?

CERT-In strongly recommends that all users of Google Chrome and relevant SAP products apply the latest security updates as soon as possible. These updates are designed to patch the identified vulnerabilities and protect your systems from potential attacks.

Why is This Important?

Given the widespread use of Google Chrome and SAP software in India, both by individuals and businesses, these vulnerabilities pose a significant security risk. Prompt action in applying updates is crucial to prevent cyberattacks that could result in data theft, financial losses, and operational disruptions.

What Else Can You Do?

In addition to updating software, be cautious of unsolicited emails, links, or attachments. These are common tactics used by attackers to spread malware or trick users into revealing sensitive information. Practice good cyber hygiene by using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication where possible, and regularly backing up important data.

Key Takeaways:

CERT-In has warned of vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and SAP products.

These flaws could be exploited to compromise systems, steal data, or disrupt operations.

Update your software immediately to protect yourself.

Be cautious of suspicious emails, links, and attachments.