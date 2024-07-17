Home News How to Watch the HONOR 200 Series Launch in India

Watch the HONOR 200 Series launch on July 18th at 12 PM IST on YouTube & JioTV. Discover AI-powered cameras, stunning displays, and more.

Hardik Mitra
HONOR is set to unveil its much-anticipated HONOR 200 Series in India on July 18th at 12:00 PM. The series promises AI-powered studio-level portrait capabilities and all-around robust performance.

Livestream Details

You can catch the live stream of the launch event on the official HONOR YouTube channel (@exploreHONOR) or JioTV.

  • Date: July 18th, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 PM IST
  • YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/feKuAfqD2Vo

HONOR 200 Series: Key Features and Specifications

  • The HONOR 200 Series, consisting of the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro, is packed with cutting-edge features:
  • AI-Powered Studio-Level Cameras: Both models boast impressive camera systems, with the HONOR 200 Pro featuring a triple rear camera setup and the HONOR 200 sporting a powerful dual camera. Both integrate Studio Harcourt’s expertise through the HONOR AI Portrait Engine for professional-quality portraits.
  • Immersive Displays: The HONOR 200 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED Quad-curved Floating Display, while the HONOR 200 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Quad-curved Display.
  • Powerful Processors: The HONOR 200 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the HONOR 200 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, ensuring smooth performance.
  • Long-Lasting Battery: A robust 5200mAh second-generation silicon-carbon battery with 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge (on the Pro model) keeps you powered up.
  • MagicOS 8.0: The latest MagicOS enhances usability with features like Magic Capsule and Magic Anywhere Door.

