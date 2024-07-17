Watch the HONOR 200 Series launch on July 18th at 12 PM IST on YouTube & JioTV. Discover AI-powered cameras, stunning displays, and more.

How to Watch the HONOR 200 Series Launch in India

HONOR is set to unveil its much-anticipated HONOR 200 Series in India on July 18th at 12:00 PM. The series promises AI-powered studio-level portrait capabilities and all-around robust performance.

Livestream Details

You can catch the live stream of the launch event on the official HONOR YouTube channel (@exploreHONOR) or JioTV.

Date: July 18th, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM IST

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/feKuAfqD2Vo

HONOR 200 Series: Key Features and Specifications