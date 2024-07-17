Kodak Debuts AI-Powered 32-inch QLED TV on Amazon Prime Day, 43-inch QLED TV on Flipkart GOAT Sale

Kodak launches new AI-powered 32-inch QLED TV on Amazon Prime Day and 43-inch QLED TV on Flipkart GOAT Sale. Features Dolby audio, Google TV, and more.

Kodak is brightening the monsoon season with the launch of its new AI-enabled 32-inch QLED TV in India, coinciding with Amazon Prime Day starting July 20th, 2024. The 32MT5077 model features Dolby Digital Plus audio, Google Assistant integration, and powerful 48W speakers. Additionally, Kodak is introducing a 43-inch QLED TV during the Flipkart GOAT Sale starting July 19th, 2024.

32-inch Kodak QLED TV: Compact and Feature-Rich

The 32-inch Kodak QLED TV delivers a sharp viewing experience, runs on Google’s Android TV operating system for access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video. Its connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi. The TV boasts immersive Dolby Digital Plus sound with 48W RMS output and multiple sound modes. It also supports DVB-T2 digital TV reception, offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle, and includes screen mirroring and a wall mount for just ₹11,499.

Expanding QLED Lineup on Google TV Platform

Kodak’s QLED TV range extends to four additional sizes: 43-inch (available on Flipkart), 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, starting at ₹21,999. These models enhance sound with DTS TruSurround, showcase 1.1 billion colors on their QLED 4K displays, and support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. Key features include multiple user profiles, voice control for smart home devices, and personalized home screens.

Diverse TV Ranges for Every Need

Kodak’s other TV series, including 9XPRO, CAPRO, and Matrix, are available at attractive prices during the sales events. The CA PRO series offers a Google TV interface, 4K HDR10 display, and Dolby Digital Plus audio, starting from ₹26,999. The premium 9XPRO series, powered by Android 11, features Dolby Digital sound, 30W speaker output, and access to over 10,000 apps and games, starting at ₹10,499.

Bank Offers and Sale Prices

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering 10% extra discounts with select bank cards during the sales. Kodak’s diverse TV lineup will be available at special prices during the sales periods.