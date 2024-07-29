HP India Launches ‘Be Unstoppable’ Campaign to Empower Gen Z with AI PCs

HP India's 'Be Unstoppable' campaign highlights the power of AI in PCs to empower Gen Z, featuring Bollywood star Randeep Hooda and showcasing real-life applications for enhanced productivity and creativity.

HP India has launched a new campaign, “Be Unstoppable with HP AI PCs,” aimed at showcasing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in personal computers for the next generation of workers. The campaign, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, features Bollywood star Randeep Hooda and emphasizes how AI can enhance productivity and creativity for Gen Z consumers.

The campaign films follow two college interns, Alisha and Garima, as they navigate challenges in their pursuit of dream jobs, utilizing AI features in HP laptops to improve their creativity, learning, and collaboration. These features include a dedicated AI engine, an AI assistant, and collaboration tools like the AI camera and Poly Studio AI for noise reduction.

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India, expressed excitement about the campaign’s potential to empower Gen Z, highlighting the speed, efficiency, and innovation that AI PCs can bring to their personal and professional lives.

Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer at Lowe Lintas, emphasized the campaign’s aim to demonstrate how HP’s AI PCs can elevate the lives of users and help them achieve their goals.

The “Be Unstoppable” campaign is now live across various online and offline platforms, solidifying HP’s commitment to delivering innovative technology to the Indian market.