India Launches UPI One World Wallet for Seamless Payments by Foreign Travelers

India’s National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has unveiled the UPI One World Wallet, a pioneering service designed to simplify digital payments for international travelers in India. This innovative solution leverages the widely used Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, making transactions seamless and hassle-free.

The UPI One World Wallet was initially introduced during the 2023 G20 summit in India, showcasing the country’s commitment to financial inclusivity. It empowers individuals without Indian bank accounts to access and utilize UPI for payments, fostering a more inclusive digital economy.

Developed in collaboration with IDFC First Bank and Transcorp International Limited, the UPI One World Wallet adheres to the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ensuring a secure and compliant payment ecosystem.

To get started, foreign travelers and NRIs can download a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI)-UPI app. This app allows users to make payments by simply scanning merchant QR codes with their smartphones, eliminating the need for physical cash or multiple currency conversions. Additionally, UPI IDs can be used for online transactions, providing flexibility and convenience.

The UPI One World Wallet is widely accepted across India, from local shops and restaurants to major hotels and online platforms. This extensive reach covers a diverse range of purchases, including shopping, dining, entertainment, transportation, and travel bookings.

While the wallet offers a seamless experience, foreign travelers are required to complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) process using their valid visa and passport before using it. This step ensures the security and integrity of the payment system.

The UPI One World Wallet is exclusively available to foreigners and NRIs visiting India, promoting a cashless travel experience. Any unused balance in the wallet can be refunded, providing peace of mind for users.

In essence, the UPI One World Wallet marks a significant stride in modernizing India’s payment landscape, making it more accessible and convenient for international travelers. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of promoting digital payments and financial inclusion in the country.