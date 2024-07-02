India’s Smartphone Market Gears Up for Exciting July 2024 Launches

In July 2024, the Indian smartphone market is set to witness a surge of new releases, spanning a wide range from budget-friendly options to high-end flagships. Major brands such as Lava, IQ, Motorola, CMF, Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, and OnePlus are poised to unveil their latest innovations, catering to a diverse array of consumer preferences. This diverse lineup underscores the industry’s commitment to meeting varying needs and technological advancements, ensuring a plethora of compelling choices for every market segment.

Budget-Friendly Powerhouses

QOO Z9 Lite: Anticipated to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 6GB of RAM, the QOO Z9 Lite aims to deliver robust performance for multitasking and demanding applications at an approximate price of Rs 10,499.

Redmi 13 5G: Scheduled for a July 9 launch, the Redmi 13 5G boasts the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, known for its balanced performance and power efficiency. It also supports 33W fast charging, making it an attractive option for users seeking modern technology at an affordable price point of around Rs 12,999.

Premium Flagships

Motorola Moto Razr 50 Ultra: Launching on July 4, this foldable smartphone is set to impress with its cutting-edge Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 chipset, renowned for high-performance capabilities. With an estimated price of Rs 75,000, it caters to premium smartphone users who value advanced technology and innovative design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Another innovative foldable from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts a Snapdragon 8 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, ensuring robust performance and seamless multitasking. Its unique vertical folding design, premium build quality, and advanced features make it a compelling choice for style-conscious users.

Mid-Range and Upper Mid-Range Contenders