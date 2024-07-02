Apple to Monetize AI Features with “Apple Intelligence Plus” Premium Tier: Report

Apple is reportedly developing an ambitious plan for its Apple Intelligence platform, which encompasses all of the company’s AI features. While initial access to Apple Intelligence will be free on compatible devices later this year, Apple is eyeing a subscription model for Apple AI features monetization in the long term.

Subscription-Based Enhancement: Apple Intelligence Plus

Bloomberg’s report suggests that a premium tier, potentially called Apple Intelligence Plus subscription, could offer users advanced AI models and features, not available in the free version. This move aims to incentivize users to upgrade to newer devices and boost Apple’s service-based revenue.

Initial Focus: Refining the Core AI Model

For the time being, Apple’s priority is perfecting the Apple Intelligence model. By offering the service for free initially, the company can collect valuable user feedback to enhance performance and functionality.

Strategic Partnerships: Integrating External AI Power

To further strengthen its AI capabilities, Apple is engaging in discussions with potential partners like Google and Anthropic. A notable collaboration could be the integration of Google’s Gemini AI, mirroring the existing inclusion of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It’s crucial to understand that these external AI systems operate independently from Apple Intelligence, offering complementary capabilities on Apple devices.