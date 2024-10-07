Indus Battle Royale Blasts Off October 16th: A New Era for Indian Gaming?

Mahak Aggarwal
Indus Battle Royale Blasts Off October 16th
Dive into Indus Battle Royale, launching Oct 16th on Android & iOS! Experience a unique twist on the genre with Indian-inspired art, characters, and dual victory conditions.

SuperGaming, a leading Indian game development studio, has announced that Indus Battle Royale game will be launched on October 16th. The game will be available for download on both Android and iOS platforms via the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. This announcement follows a successful open beta phase, where player feedback contributed significantly to the game’s development.

Extensive Beta Testing and Positive Reception

The Indus Battle Royale game has undergone extensive testing by players worldwide during its recent open beta phase. This valuable feedback has been instrumental in refining the game and ensuring a polished experience for players at launch. The beta phase generated significant excitement and momentum, with over 12.5 million pre-registrations on Android alone.

A Unique Twist on the Battle Royale Genre

Indus aims to deliver a fresh and immersive battle royale experience, setting it apart from other titles in the genre. One of its unique features is the dual victory condition. Players can win by being the last player standing or by strategically collecting Cosmium, a rare resource that appears in the final circle of Nirvana. This adds a layer of strategic depth to the gameplay, offering players different paths to victory.

Showcasing Indian Art and Culture

Roby John, co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, emphasized the studio’s vision to showcase Indian art and culture through Indus. The game features unique characters, weapons, and stories rooted in Indian heritage, offering a distinct cultural flavor to the battle royale genre.

Cinematic Trailer Unveiled

Alongside the release date announcement, SuperGaming has also launched a cinematic trailer for Indus. The trailer highlights the intense combat and dynamic battlefield that players can expect. It follows the journey of Adi, the protagonist, as he navigates the world of Virlok, gathers Cosmium, and ultimately confronts his rival, Pokhran.

Launch Expectations

With its unique features, focus on Indian culture, and positive beta reception, Indus is poised to be a major game launch from India this year. The official launch date of October 16th marks a significant milestone for SuperGaming and the Indian gaming industry.

