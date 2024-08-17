Indus Battle Royale Opens its Doors to a Wider Audience with Open Beta

17/08/2024
Aditi Sharma
1 Min Read
Indus Battle Royale Opens its Doors to a Wider Audience with Open Beta

SuperGaming’s highly anticipated battle royale, Indus, has entered open beta, giving players a chance to explore its indo-futuristic world. This milestone marks a significant step towards the game’s official release.

New Features and Improvements

  • Grudge System: A new gameplay mechanic allowing players to seek revenge against those who eliminate them, adding a layer of personal rivalry to matches.
  • Closed Beta Enhancements: The game has received numerous improvements based on feedback from closed beta testers, ensuring a smoother and more polished experience.

Pre-Launch Battle Pass and Indus Insiders 2

  • Pre-Launch Battle Pass: A limited-time offer with exclusive rewards, including the Legendary Avatar Heena.
  • Indus Insiders 2 Program: Invites content creators and community members to contribute to the game’s development and connect with the team behind Indus.

How to Access the Open Beta

  • Android: Download directly from the Google Play Store.
  • iOS: Download the Testflight app and follow the invitation link.

Stay Updated

Follow Indus on YouTube, Discord, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and behind-the-scenes updates. Visit the official Indus website for more information.

About the author

Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.

