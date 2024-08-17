Indus Battle Royale Opens its Doors to a Wider Audience with Open Beta

SuperGaming’s highly anticipated battle royale, Indus, has entered open beta, giving players a chance to explore its indo-futuristic world. This milestone marks a significant step towards the game’s official release.
New Features and Improvements
- Grudge System: A new gameplay mechanic allowing players to seek revenge against those who eliminate them, adding a layer of personal rivalry to matches.
- Closed Beta Enhancements: The game has received numerous improvements based on feedback from closed beta testers, ensuring a smoother and more polished experience.
Pre-Launch Battle Pass and Indus Insiders 2
- Pre-Launch Battle Pass: A limited-time offer with exclusive rewards, including the Legendary Avatar Heena.
- Indus Insiders 2 Program: Invites content creators and community members to contribute to the game’s development and connect with the team behind Indus.
How to Access the Open Beta
- Android: Download directly from the Google Play Store.
- iOS: Download the Testflight app and follow the invitation link.
Stay Updated
Follow Indus on YouTube, Discord, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and behind-the-scenes updates. Visit the official Indus website for more information.
