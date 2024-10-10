Infinix Hot 50 Review – Another quality budget smartphone!

Infinix Hot 50 Review: Powerful 5000mAh battery, 6.7-inch display. A budget phone packed with features for everyday use.

Infinix has been consistently pumping out quality smartphones in the budget segment. One of the bestsellers for them comes from the ‘Hot’ series. The newest member in the series is the Infinix Hot 50 5G, and we have been daily driving it for the past two weeks. The Hot 50 5G brings in a fresh design language, and improved hardware while sticking to the sub-Rs 10k price point. So, how does it fare against the competition? Let’s find out in our review.

Design & Display

Infinix had chosen to go with an iPhone lookalike design on the Hot 40, but that look has been rectified with the Hot 50. This phone looks fresh, gets that thin and light form factor and a proper candybar aesthetic.

Starting from the back, you see a camera island with the three individual blobs placed vertically housing the rear cameras with the LED flash placed separately. This squared look is all throughout the design, which adds a character to the phone. Interestingly, Infinix has added texture to the back plate, improving grip, instead of having a plain matte finish.

The phone gets flat sides, providing a solid grip. As for the button placement, the volume rockers and power button, which also serves as a fingerprint scanner, are on the right side. The triple card SIM tray is on the left. At the bottom edge, you’ll find the main speaker, 3.5mm audio jack, and the Type-C port.

Moving to the front, you’ll be greeted by a rather large 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate (up from 90Hz on the older model) and an HD+ resolution. Considering the price, the bezels on the Hot 50 are quite narrow and well done. However, there is still a noticeable chin, although the use of a punch-hole instead of a dew-drop notch complements the look nicely.

The display quality is decent considering the price, though it’s not the best in the segment. Out of the box, the display has a slightly cooler tone, but users can adjust this in the settings app. The panel brightness is limited to 500nits, which can make it somewhat difficult to read in bright sunlight.

Software & Performance

The Infinix Hot 50 gets the full blown Android 14 based XOS 14.5 build that is feature packed to the brim. For a refresher, XOS is Infinix’s take on the stock Android build and is among a handful of custom OS that is actually fun to use.

Like with any custom OS, XOS also supports customization and brings new icons, lock screen designs, and other personalization options to users. Staying true to their iPhone-inspired theme, Infinix has included a Dynamic Island-style pill called the ‘Magic Ring.’ This ring expands to show information such as battery percentage when you charge the phone, unlock your face, receive a call, or perform other actions.

However, the similarities to iOS end here. The phone comes with a number of pre-installed apps that may be considered bloatware. It’s likely that these apps are included to offset the cost of the hardware. While some of these apps may be useful to you, the ones that aren’t can easily be uninstalled.

In terms of performance, the Infinix Hot 50 5G comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, with upto 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Dimensity 6300 handles basic tasks such as web browsing, social media, and YouTube without any issues. However, if you try to run more demanding apps like graphic intensive games, you’ll quickly realise that the processor is not cutout to run such intensive tasks at the optimum performance.

Camera & Battery

The Infinx Hot 50 features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP and depth sensor, along with a 8MP front camera. In terms of performance, the primary camera stands out with its consistent performance. The 48MP Sony sensor excels in various aspects, such as capturing portraits and high dynamic range (HDR) images in bright daylight with that signature Sony look.

Moving on to selfies, the 8MP sensor on the Hot 50 performs well, but it cannot be equated to the primary sensor. It tries to get skin tones right for the most part but still has room for improvement. Both the main camera and the selfie sensor are capable of capturing decent-looking shots, but their performance is limited to well-lit conditions, which is acceptable given the budget price tag of the smartphone.

Coming to the battery, the Hot 50 5G comes powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half with moderate use before needing to be recharged. Since the phone lacks fast charging support, it takes approximately 2 hours for it to reach full charge using the included 18W charger.

Verdict

Coming in at Rs 9,999, the Infinix Hot 50 offers a strong value proposition for budget-conscious buyers. Its capable processor, decent cameras, and long-lasting battery make it a reliable option in the entry level smartphone space. While the display could benefit from improved outdoor visibility and the charging speed could be faster, the overall package is hard to beat at the launch price. If you’re looking for a solid smartphone without breaking the bank, the Infinix Hot 50 is definitely worth considering.