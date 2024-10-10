Nu Republic Cyberstud X4 Review: 72-Hour Battery & ANC Earbuds

Nu Republic Cyberstud X4 earbuds offer 72-hour battery life, Active Noise Cancellation, and immersive sound, making them a top choice for audio enthusiasts.

I recently got my hands on the Cyberstud X4 wireless earbuds, and after using them extensively, I wanted to share my honest experience. As someone who values high-quality audio and seamless connectivity, I was curious to see how the Cyberstud X4 would stack up against other devices I’ve used in the past. While it impressed me in many areas, there were some aspects that left room for improvement.

Design and Build Quality

The Cyberstud X4 earbuds boast a sleek, modern design with a lightweight build at 45 grams, making them comfortable for extended use. However, the ABS plastic material does make them feel somewhat cheap compared to other earbuds in this price range. The glossy touch surface, while responsive, is prone to fingerprints, and the overall design, though functional, lacks the premium feel you might expect from higher-end earbuds.

Additionally, the touch controls can be overly sensitive. I found myself accidentally pausing or skipping tracks when trying to adjust the earbuds in my ear, which became frustrating over time. It’s a minor issue, but one that affected my overall experience, especially during activities like working out or commuting.

Sound Quality

When it comes to sound, the Cyberstud X4 performs decently, but it doesn’t quite reach the levels I was hoping for. The 13mm neodymium drivers deliver good bass thanks to the XBass Technology, but the mids and highs sometimes feel a bit muffled, particularly at higher volumes. This could be a letdown if you prefer a more balanced audio profile.

The active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, while functional, isn’t the best I’ve experienced. It does reduce background noise, but it doesn’t entirely block out sounds in louder environments like busy streets or public transport. If you’re looking for a more immersive noise-cancelling experience, you might need to consider more premium alternatives.

Connectivity and Features

One of the strong points of the Cyberstud X4 is its connectivity, with Bluetooth 5.3 ensuring a stable connection. However, the 10-metre Bluetooth range felt a bit limited, especially when moving between rooms. While the Hall Sensor Function made pairing quick and easy, I did notice occasional delays in reconnecting after a period of inactivity.

The ENC Quad Mics work well enough for calls, but they’re not perfect. In quieter environments, the call quality was fine, but in noisier settings, some background sounds still crept through despite the environmental noise cancellation. If you rely heavily on your earbuds for calls, this might be something to keep in mind.

Battery Life and Charging

The Cyberstud X4 boasts an impressive 72 hours of playtime, which is undoubtedly a big selling point. In practice, I found the battery life lived up to the claims, making these earbuds perfect for extended use without frequent charging. The fast charging feature is convenient, with 15 minutes of charging providing 200 minutes of playtime, but it’s worth noting that fully charging the earbuds takes around 2 hours—a bit slower compared to some other earbuds in the market that offer quicker charging options.

Performance in Daily Use

In daily use, the Cyberstud X4 was generally reliable, but the dual mode (game and music) felt like more of a gimmick than a real game-changer. While 40ms low latency in game mode is nice, the difference in sound quality between music and game modes wasn’t significant enough to justify the need for separate modes.

The voice control feature worked as expected, but it’s something that feels more like a nice-to-have than a must-have, especially when compared to other wireless earbuds that offer more advanced smart features like gesture controls or customizable touch functions.

Comparison with Other Earbuds

Compared to other wireless earbuds in its price range, the Cyberstud X4 is a decent option but lacks the polish that some competitors offer. The active noise cancellation isn’t as effective as you might find on more expensive models, and the build quality feels more budget than premium. If you’re looking for something with top-tier sound or design, the Cyberstud X4 may not fully satisfy your expectations.

Pros and Cons of Cyberstud X4 Wireless Earbuds

Pros:

Long Battery Life: The 72-hour playtime is a standout feature, making these earbuds perfect for extended use without frequent charging.

Fast Charging: Just 15 minutes of charging provides 200 minutes of playback, which is highly convenient for quick top-ups.

Decent Bass: Equipped with 13mm neodymium drivers and XBass® Technology, the earbuds deliver strong bass, making them a good choice for bass-heavy music.

Low Latency Mode: The 40ms low latency in game mode ensures smooth audio-visual sync, making the earbuds suitable for gaming.

Active Noise Cancellation: The ANC feature helps reduce ambient noise, although it’s not the most powerful ANC on the market.

ENC Quad Mics: Enhanced call quality, thanks to Environmental Noise Cancellation mics, especially in quieter environments.

Comfortable Fit: The lightweight design (45 grams) and in-ear fit make the earbuds comfortable for long listening sessions.

Cons:

Build Quality: The ABS plastic material gives the earbuds a somewhat cheap feel compared to more premium options.

Overly Sensitive Touch Controls: The touch controls can be too responsive, leading to accidental taps when adjusting the earbuds.

Limited ANC Performance: The active noise cancellation is effective but struggles in louder environments, falling short of higher-end models.

Final Thoughts

The Cyberstud X4 wireless earbuds offer solid value for money with their 72-hour battery life, decent sound quality, and useful features like fast charging and active noise cancellation. However, they’re not without their drawbacks. The sound quality, while generally good, lacks clarity in the mids and highs, and the ANC struggles in noisier environments. The touch controls can be overly sensitive, and the overall build quality leaves something to be desired.

If you’re looking for affordable earbuds with long battery life and a decent set of features, the Cyberstud X4 could be worth considering. However, if sound quality, premium design, or advanced features are higher on your priority list, there are other options available that might better suit your needs.

General Questions:

Q. What is the battery life of the Cyberstud X4?

A. The Cyberstud X4 boasts an impressive 72-hour battery life with the charging case, allowing for extended use without frequent charging.

Q. How long does it take to fully charge the Cyberstud X4?

A. A full charge takes approximately 2 hours. However, with the fast charging feature, just 15 minutes of charging provides 200 minutes of playtime.

Q. Is the Cyberstud X4 good for phone calls?

A. The earbuds are equipped with ENC Quad Mics, which help to reduce background noise and enhance call quality, especially in quieter environments. However, in noisy settings, some background noise may still be audible.

Q. Does the Cyberstud X4 have a warranty?

A. You’ll need to check the manufacturer’s information for warranty details. This information is often found on the packaging or the manufacturer’s website.