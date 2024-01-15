Infinix Smart 8: Now on Sale at Flipkart for INR 6749

Infinix has launched its latest smartphone, the Smart 8, now available on Flipkart for INR 6749. The device, part of the Smart series, offers a range of features aimed at the modern consumer.

Key Highlights:

Affordable Pricing: Priced at INR 6749, available on Flipkart.

Priced at INR 6749, available on Flipkart. Advanced Camera: 50MP Dual Camera with Quad-LED Ring Flash, 8MP selfie camera.

50MP Dual Camera with Quad-LED Ring Flash, 8MP selfie camera. Display and Design: 6.6HD+ Punch-Hole Display with 90Hz refresh rate, timber texture finish.

6.6HD+ Punch-Hole Display with 90Hz refresh rate, timber texture finish. Performance: MediaTek G36 chipset, Octa-core CPU, Mali-G57 MC1 GPU.

MediaTek G36 chipset, Octa-core CPU, Mali-G57 MC1 GPU. Storage and RAM: 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM, expandable up to 8GB.

64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM, expandable up to 8GB. Operating System: Runs on Android 13 Go with XOS 13.

Runs on Android 13 Go with XOS 13. Battery Life: 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging and Power Marathon technology.

The Infinix Smart 8 introduces several notable features in the affordable smartphone market. It comes with a 50MP Dual Camera supported by Quad-LED Ring Flash, promising high-quality photography. The 8MP front camera is designed for clear selfies in various lighting conditions.

Adding to its appeal, the Smart 8 includes a face unlock function and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. It also features a 6.6HD+ Punch-Hole Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 Nits peak brightness, offering a high-quality viewing experience.

Under the hood,the Smart 8 is powered by a MediaTek G36 chipset, an Octa-core CPU, and a Mali-G57 MC1 GPU. This combination is aimed at ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. It offers 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, which is expandable up to 8GB through MemFusion. This provides users with ample storage space and a responsive user experience.