Infinix Unveils INBOOK Y4 Max: A New Contender in the 16-Inch Laptop Market

Infinix has officially launched its INBOOK Y4 Max laptop, marking its entry into the 16-inch display laptop segment. This new offering comes at a special launch price of INR 37,990.

Key Highlights:

The INBOOK Y4 Max features a 16” FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing 11% more vertical viewing space.

It sports a durable aluminum alloy metal body in Silver and Blue colors, weighing only 1.78 kg.

The laptop is equipped with 65W fast charging, supporting a 70Wh battery for extended use.

It boasts the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 Processors.

The device offers up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

A dedicated Power Boost mode is included for enhanced performance.

Infinix is set to expand its product lineup with the INBOOK Y4 Max, a high-performance laptop featuring a 16-inch FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. This display configuration is designed to enhance the user experience, especially for multimedia consumption. The laptop also includes an AG Glass touchpad and a full-size backlit keyboard with a num pad to facilitate ease of use in various lighting conditions.

The INBOOK Y4 Max boasts a 16-inch screen designed for an immersive experience, offering Full HD resolution and an ultra-narrow bezel with an 87% screen-to-body ratio. The display provides an 83% sRGB colour gamut and 300 nits of peak brightness, ensuring sharp and vibrant visuals.

In terms of design, the Y4 Max is both sleek and portable, featuring an 18 mm aluminum alloy metal chassis and a brushed metal finish on its rear panel. This design not only adds to the laptop’s aesthetic appeal but also contributes to its durability.

For performance, the Y4 Max is powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors. It is capable of handling multitasking efficiently, thanks to its up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The laptop includes a Power Boost mode button that provides an 18W power upgrade, enhancing its performance when necessary.

The device is also designed for longevity, equipped with a 70Wh battery that supports up to 8.5 hours of usage while playing 1080P videos. Its 65W Type C fast charger can charge the laptop up to 75% in just 60 minutes, as per Infinix labs, and can also be used to charge smartphones, adding to its versatility.