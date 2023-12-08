Infinix Unveils Smart 8HD: Feature-Rich Smartphone at Competitive Price

Infinix has introduced the Smart 8HD, the latest in its Smart series, featuring a range of improvements and new features. The smartphone, priced at INR 5669, aims to enhance the user experience in the affordable segment.

Key Highlights:

Infinix Smart 8HD priced at INR 5669, available in Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

Equipped with a 13MP dual AI camera, 8MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

Features a UniSOC T606 processor, up to 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

Runs on Android 13 Go with XOS 13 for smooth performance.

Sale starts on 13th December on Flipkart and offline channels.

The Smart 8HD offers a blend of performance and style, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also introduces a dynamic expandable notch feature, known as the Magic Ring, adding both aesthetic and functional value.

Infinix India’s CEO, Mr. Anish Kapoor, commented on the lack of innovation in the sub-10K smartphone segment and expressed his anticipation for the Smart 8HD to be a leading choice for users seeking a stylish, feature-rich smartphone. The Magic Ring function, he noted, enhances user interactions and ease of use.

The Smart 8HD features a timber texture finish back panel in four colors, with a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display. It includes a face unlock function and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, ensuring both convenience and security.

The device’s 90Hz display provides an enhanced visual experience, and its UniSOC T606 processor ensures robust performance. With up to 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable internal storage, the Smart 8HD caters to multitasking and storage needs.

Camera capabilities include a 13MP dual AI camera and an 8MP selfie camera with LED flash, marking a significant improvement over the previous model.

The Smart 8HD runs on Android 13 Go with XOS 13, optimized for a smooth user interface. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging and Power Marathon technology for extended usage.

The Smart 8HD will be available for sale on Flipkart and through offline channels starting 13th December, with a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank cards.