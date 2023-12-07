TECNO SPARK Go 2024 Launches in India with Advanced Features

TECNO Mobile announced the launch of the SPARK Go 2024 in India, available for purchase at retail outlets and on Amazon starting December 7th, 2022. This new model in the SPARK GO series introduces several advanced features while maintaining an affordable price point.

Key Highlights

Introduces a 90Hz DOT-IN display with Dynamic Port, offering a 6.56” viewing experience.

Features an anti-oil side fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and usability.

Equipped with DTS dual stereo speakers, promising up to 400% louder sound.

Offers multiple memory variants: 6GB+64GB, 8GB+64GB, and 8GB+128GB.

TECNO Mobile’s SPARK Go series, launched in 2020, has been recognized for bringing innovative features to a broad consumer base in India. The SPARK GO 2024, the latest addition to this series, aims to continue this trend.

The SPARK GO 2024 offers a 6.56″ display with Panda screen protection. The 90Hz DOT-IN display and Dynamic Port aim to enhance the user’s visual and interactive experience. The Dynamic Port feature adds an innovative twist to notifications.

The device’s side fingerprint sensor, designed with anti-oil features, offers an alternative to traditional back-placed sensors. This design aims to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Another standout feature of the SPARK GO 2024 is its DTS dual stereo speakers, which promise a significant increase in sound volume, enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

The smartphone is available in multiple memory configurations, catering to different user needs. The 6GB+64GB variant is currently available, with other variants set to be released at a later date. The SPARK GO 2024 is priced at INR 6699, aiming to offer a premium smartphone experience at an accessible price point.