Instagram Adds Replies, Prompts in Broadcast Channels for Creators: How to Use

07/12/2024
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Instagram introduces Replies and Prompts in Broadcast Channels! Learn how to use these new features to boost engagement with your followers and foster interactive conversations.

Instagram has rolled out a significant update to its Broadcast Channels, introducing Replies and Prompts to foster deeper engagement between creators and their followers. These features, now available globally, provide new avenues for interaction beyond simply liking or reacting to messages.

Replies in Broadcast Channels

Previously a one-way communication channel, Broadcast Channels now enable dynamic conversations. With the new Replies feature, channel members can respond directly to messages from both the creator and other members, facilitating a more interactive experience. Instagram allows users to manage these conversations by providing the ability to delete or report any reply within a channel.

To activate Replies in your Broadcast Channel:

  1. Open the Instagram app.
  2. Tap the Messages icon.
  3. Select the Channels icon.
  4. Choose your Channel.
  5. Navigate to Channel Controls.
  6. Enable “members to reply to messages”.

Prompts in Broadcast Channels

Prompts further enhance interaction by allowing creators to initiate Q&As and daily check-ins. Followers can respond to these Prompts with text and photos for up to 24 hours, and can even like their favorite responses. This feature encourages active participation and provides a fun way to keep the conversation flowing.

To create a Prompt:

  1. Open the Instagram app.
  2. Tap the Messages icon.
  3. Go to your Channel.
  4. Tap the Plus icon.
  5. Select Prompt.
  6. Type your question or message and share.
About the author

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

