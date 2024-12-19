Instagram Launches DM Scheduling Feature: A Step-by-Step Guide

Explore Instagram's new DM scheduling feature, enabling users and creators to send messages at planned times globally.

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that allows users to schedule Direct Messages (DMs). This functionality is particularly advantageous for content creators who need to time their interactions with followers and for individuals looking to send messages at more convenient times. Social media specialist Lindsey Gamble first spotted this update, which was later confirmed by Meta to TechCrunch, stating that the feature is now accessible worldwide.

How to Use the DM Scheduling Feature

To schedule a DM, users should write their message, then long-press the send button. This action brings up the ‘Schedule message’ option. After tapping this, users can set the desired time and date for the message to be dispatched, up to 29 days in advance.

Notifications and Management

Once a message is scheduled, Instagram marks it with a ‘scheduled message’ banner in the conversation. This banner, when tapped, opens a new overlay where the user can either send the message immediately, copy it, or delete it. The system also displays a notification banner every time the conversation is opened until the message is sent.

Benefits for Various User Groups

This update is poised to benefit a wide array of Instagram users. For creators and brands, it streamlines communications, allowing for messages to be sent at optimal times without needing to be online. Regular users will find it useful for managing communications across different time zones, or simply to remind someone of important events or tasks.

Additional Instagram Innovations

In recent months, Instagram has introduced several other features aimed at enhancing user experience. These include creating personalized sticker packs, sharing live locations, assigning nicknames, and experimenting with Trial Reels. Moreover, the platform has added a new feature that allows users to add music from reels, stories, and posts directly to their ‘Liked’ Spotify playlist, enriching the way users interact with content.