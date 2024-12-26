Introducing boAt Enigma Daze & Enigma Gem: Smartwatches Tailored for Modern Women

Discover the new boAt Enigma Daze & Gem smartwatches for women with advanced health tracking, BT Calling, SOS safety, and elegant designs. Pre-book now!

boAt, India’s top wearable brand and the world’s second-largest in the audio and wearable segment, has unveiled two premium smartwatches—the boAt Enigma Daze and boAt Enigma Gem. Designed exclusively for women, these wearables combine elegant aesthetics with cutting-edge technology to enhance daily lifestyles.

Whether you’re a busy professional, a fitness enthusiast, or someone who values staying connected, the boAt Enigma Daze and boAt Enigma Gem provide a perfect blend of functionality and style.

Stunning Design and Display

The boAt Enigma Daze features a 1.3” luminous HD display with a sharp 360×360-pixel resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals and crisp notifications. Its functional crown allows effortless navigation. Meanwhile, the boAt Enigma Gem comes with a sleek 1.19” AMOLED display and an Always on Display mode for quick access to essential information. Both models boast durable metallic designs, ideal for any occasion.

SOS Function for Safety

Prioritizing women’s safety, the boAt Enigma Daze and boAt Enigma Gem feature an emergency SOS function. This discreet feature allows users to send SOS messages silently, enabling recipients to track their location during emergencies. It’s a reliable tool for added peace of mind.

Holistic Health and Wellness Tracking

With advanced health tracking features, the boAt Enigma Gem and boAt Enigma Daze cater to women’s wellness needs. Key features include menstrual cycle tracking, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 levels, stress management, sleep tracking, and energy scores. Additionally, both smartwatches support over 700 active modes and seamlessly integrate with the Crest App Health Ecosystem, offering tools like Wellness Crew, Fit Buddies, and a gamified experience with boAt Coins to keep users motivated.

Seamless Connectivity with BT Calling

Both wearables come equipped with high-quality microphones and speakers for BT Calling. The boAt Enigma Daze supports up to 10 contact entries, while the boAt Enigma Gem can store up to 20 contacts. This ensures seamless connectivity whether you’re at work or on the go.

Durable and Customizable

The boAt Enigma Daze and boAt Enigma Gem feature IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance, making them robust companions for all conditions. Both models also include a DIY Watchface Studio for users to personalize their watch faces, ensuring they match every style and mood.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The boAt Enigma Daze is available in four sophisticated colors: Metallic Silver, Metallic Black, Metallic Gold, and Cherry Blossom. The boAt Enigma Gem comes in three premium shades: Rose Gold, Metallic Black, and Metallic Silver. Priced at INR 2,199 for the boAt Enigma Daze and INR 2,699 for the boAt Enigma Gem, these smartwatches are available on boAt’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets.

Special Pre-Order Offer

Pre-book your favorite boAt smartwatch today, December 26, 2024, to enjoy an additional INR 100 off with select bank offers. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a smartwatch designed for the modern woman.