Ring in the New Year with BOULT: Elevate Your Celebrations with Premium Sound!

Immerse yourself in exceptional audio with BOULT's diverse range of headphones, speakers, smartwatches, and more. Discover the perfect audio companion for your lifestyle.

BOULT offers a wide array of audio devices and accessories designed to elevate your listening experience. Whether you’re seeking immersive sound for your home, crystal-clear audio on the go, or even a stylish smartwatch to complement your lifestyle, BOULT has something to offer everyone.

Headphones for Immersive Sound

BOULT Boost Headsets are engineered for audiophiles who demand powerful bass and exceptional clarity. BoomX Technology delivers deep, resonant lows, making every beat truly felt, while the ZEN™ ENC Mic ensures crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments. With fast charging capabilities, you can enjoy uninterrupted listening, and the IPX5 water resistance makes them perfect for workouts or outdoor adventures. Memory foam ear cups provide long-lasting comfort for extended use.

Power Banks for Uninterrupted Listening

Never be caught with a dead device again. The BOULT AmpVault V20 and V10 power banks offer reliable portable power to keep your devices charged throughout the day. The AmpVault V20 boasts a massive 20000 mAh battery with 22.5W Fast Charging, ensuring your devices are powered up in no time. Multiple ports (micro-USB and Type-C) offer compatibility with a wide range of devices, and the sleek metallic finish adds a touch of style. For those seeking a more compact option, the AmpVault V10 provides a 10000 mAh capacity with the same 22.5W Boosted Speed Charging, all in a lightweight and portable package.

Speakers for Every Occasion

Transform any gathering into a party with the BOULT Partybox X80. This speaker delivers a powerful 80W of bass-boosted sound, filling your space with dynamic audio. Dual dynamic drivers and advanced BoomX technology ensure studio-quality bass, while the vibrant RGB lights create an electrifying atmosphere. Multiple input modes, including Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, and TF Card, provide versatile connectivity, and the Karaoke Mic Input adds a fun element for sing-alongs.

True Wireless Earbuds for Unmatched Freedom

Experience true wireless freedom with the BOULT Klarity 3 and Klarity 1 TWS earbuds. The Klarity 3 takes your audio experience to new heights with its impressive 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, blocking out distractions and immersing you in your music. Six microphones ensure exceptional call clarity, while Spatial Audio technology creates a three-dimensional soundscape. For those seeking extended battery life, the Klarity 1 offers an impressive 80 hours of playtime on a single charge. Both models feature the brand’s ‘Klarity Signature Sound’ technology, delivering rich and detailed audio.

Smartwatches for the Style-Conscious

The BOULT Crown R Pro Smartwatch seamlessly blends style and functionality. Its 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display delivers vibrant visuals, while the sleek design complements any look. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling, and monitor your health with features like a heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitor. With an IP67 rating, this smartwatch is ready for anything life throws your way.

Classic Design, Modern Technology

The BOULT Retro Amp X60 combines vintage aesthetics with cutting-edge audio technology. Its classic rugged leather body, available in Royal Gold, exudes timeless elegance, while the dual dynamic drivers deliver an impressive 60W of power. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and EDR support, this speaker ensures seamless connectivity with your devices. Enjoy up to 14 hours of playtime, and let the karaoke mode transform any gathering into a memorable event.

Elevate Your Home Theater Experience

Immerse yourself in cinematic sound with the BOULT BassBox X500 and X30 soundbars. The BassBox X500 is a true powerhouse, boasting a 500W output with Dolby Digital sound and a 5.1 channel setup. Experience deep, room-filling bass and crystal-clear dialogue, bringing your movies and music to life. For those seeking a more compact solution, the BassBox X30 offers a 30W bass-boosted output with dual dynamic drivers, perfect for smaller spaces.

