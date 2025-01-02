iOS 18.3 and Onward: Exciting New Features Coming to iPhones

Explore the latest features coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3, including Apple Intelligence, Siri enhancements, and more.

Apple continues to innovate with each software update, and the iOS 18 series is no exception. Set to introduce a plethora of enhancements in 2025, the updates promise to significantly improve user interaction through advanced Apple Intelligence features and enhanced capabilities for Siri.

Advanced Siri Capabilities

The evolution of Siri will take a significant leap forward. Following its redesign in iOS 18, Siri will integrate more deeply with Apple Intelligence, allowing for sophisticated app interactions and personalized responses. Key upcoming features include:

App Actions : Siri will soon facilitate in-app activities directly from the voice interface, supporting both Apple’s native apps and selected third-party applications.

: Siri will soon facilitate in-app activities directly from the voice interface, supporting both Apple’s native apps and selected third-party applications. Personal Context Understanding : Leveraging Apple Intelligence, Siri will tailor its responses more accurately to individual users by accessing in-app data.

: Leveraging Apple Intelligence, Siri will tailor its responses more accurately to individual users by accessing in-app data. Onscreen Awareness: Enhancements in how Siri perceives on-screen content will enable it to provide more relevant assistance based on the current display.

Enhanced Notification Management

Priority Notifications, powered by Apple Intelligence, are set to revolutionize how notifications are handled. Building on the existing Notification Summary feature, this update will prioritize alerts that require immediate attention, streamlining how users receive important information.

Image Playground Enhancements

Introduced in iOS 18.2, the Image Playground feature has allowed users to create images directly from text inputs or photos. The forthcoming updates are expected to expand this capability by adding new styles, such as “Sketch,” to the existing “Animation” and “Illustration” options, enhancing creative possibilities within apps like Messages, Freeform, and Keynote.

Introduction of New Emojis

While the innovative Genmoji tool offers personalized emojis, traditional emoji lovers can look forward to a variety of new emojis scheduled for release in the iOS 18.3 update, adding more fun and expressive ways to communicate.