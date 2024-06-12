iPadOS 18: A Step Forward, But Pro Users Still Await Key Features

Apple unveiled iPadOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), showcasing improvements to customization, productivity, and collaboration features. While everyday users will appreciate the tweaks, the update leaves professionals wanting more in terms of pro app functionality and multitasking.

Home Screen Gets a Refresh

One of the most noticeable changes is to the iPad’s Home Screen. Users can now freely place app icons anywhere, resize widgets directly, and change the overall theme (light or dark). Customizing the icon tint to match wallpapers adds a personal touch, and adjustable app icon sizes cater to different preferences.

Enhanced Collaboration and Productivity

iPadOS 18 borrows some tricks from iOS 18 to boost collaboration. SharePlay now allows for screen sharing, collaborative drawing, and even remote control of another person’s iPad – a boon for tech support situations. Updates to the Notes app include handwriting cleanup, live transcription (in beta), and the intriguing “Math Notes” feature that can solve equations written within the note itself.

What’s Still Missing for Pro Users

Despite these updates, professionals who rely on their iPads for work may be underwhelmed. Key areas for improvement remain unaddressed:

Stage Manager: This multitasking tool still lacks refinement and more intuitive controls.

External Display Support: Working with multiple screens remains cumbersome, falling short of a seamless experience.

Pro App Power: Core apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro haven't received major iPad-specific optimizations.

Files App: The file management system remains basic, leaving power users yearning for more robust features.

Positive Reception, Cautious Optimism

Early reactions to iPadOS 18 are mixed. The updates offer welcome improvements for everyday tasks and casual users, but the lack of significant advancements for power users is a disappointment. It remains to be seen if Apple will address these concerns in future updates or whether they will focus on bridging the gap between the iPad and a true laptop replacement.

iPadOS 18 is a step forward, but it’s a small one for the professional crowd. While the updates are user-friendly and improve the overall iPad experience, the lack of focus on pro features and multitasking enhancements leaves room for the iPad to truly shine in the workplace.