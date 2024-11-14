iPhone 15 Discount: Flat Rs 14,500 Off on Flipkart

Grab the iPhone 15 with a flat Rs 14,500 discount on Flipkart! Learn how to avail this offer, including bank discounts and exchange deals, to get the best price.

Flipkart is currently offering a Flat Rs 14,500 discount on iPhone 15, making it a great time to purchase Apple’s latest smartphone. This offer applies to the base model with 128GB of storage, across all its vibrant color options. If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 15, here’s a breakdown of how you can make the most of this deal:

Significant Price Reduction

The iPhone 15 is originally listed at Rs 69,900. However, Flipkart has slashed the price by Rs 10,901, bringing it down to Rs 58,999. This substantial discount is applied automatically, without requiring any bank offers or the exchange of an old device. This makes the iPhone 15 more accessible to a wider range of buyers.

Enhancing the Deal with Bank Offers

HDFC credit card holders can enjoy further price reductions. If you choose to pay for your iPhone 15 upfront using your HDFC credit card, you’ll receive an instant discount of Rs 3,500, lowering the price to Rs 55,499. Alternatively, if you prefer to opt for an EMI payment plan, you can still avail a Rs 2,500 discount with your HDFC card, making the final price Rs 56,499.

Trade In Your Old Device

In addition to the discounts mentioned above, Flipkart is also offering an attractive exchange offer. By trading in your old smartphone, you can get up to Rs 53,200 off on the iPhone 15. It’s worth noting that this maximum exchange value is applicable for an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The actual exchange value will vary depending on the make, model, and condition of your old device. To determine the exact discount you can receive, visit the iPhone 15 product page on Flipkart and assess your old phone’s trade-in value.

This combination of discounts and exchange offers presents a compelling opportunity to own the iPhone 15 at a significantly reduced price. Whether you’re looking to upgrade from an older iPhone model or switch from an Android device, this Flipkart offer is worth considering.