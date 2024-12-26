iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale

Grab the iPhone 16 with amazing discounts and exclusive bank offers at the Christmas Carnival Sale! Limited time only.

The iPhone 16, launched globally this past September, originally priced at Rs. 79,900, is now more accessible thanks to exclusive discounts available at Apple’s Imagine store. This premium retailer has partnered with several banks and Cashify, an online marketplace for used devices, to offer additional savings and exchange bonuses that reduce the phone’s effective price even further. This model introduces innovative features like the Action Button, previously exclusive to last year’s Pro models, and a new Camera Control button.

Offer Details and Variants

The iPhone 16 is offered in multiple storage capacities including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, all of which qualify for the current promotions. It’s available in five elegant colors: Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White, ensuring a choice for every taste.

Enhanced Specifications

This device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, capable of delivering up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, along with the innovative Dynamic Island feature. It’s powered by the A18 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process and includes a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. Running on iOS 18, the iPhone 16 supports dual SIM functionality and integrates seamlessly with Apple’s intelligence-driven features.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the iPhone 16’s dual camera system, which features a 48-megapixel wide-angle main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and an f/1.6 aperture, alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. The front of the device houses a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera for selfies and video calls.

Promotional Offers

At Imagine Store, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16, originally listed at Rs. 79,900, is now available for Rs. 76,400 after an instant discount of Rs. 3,500. Additional savings are available for customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI credit cards, which offer a Rs. 5,000 cashback. By trading in an older smartphone through Cashify, customers can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 8,000, further enhancing the affordability of this advanced smartphone.