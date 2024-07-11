iPhone 16 Pro Charging Leaked: 40W Wired, 20W MagSafe in the Works?

Whispers emanating from China’s tech circles hint at a significant upgrade in the charging capabilities of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The current iPhone 15 Pro models, while supporting up to 27W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging, may soon be outpaced by their successors, which are rumored to reach an impressive 40W for wired charging and 20W for MagSafe.

Balancing Power and Efficiency: The Charging Conundrum

It’s crucial to remember that these are peak charging rates, unlikely to be sustained throughout the entire charging cycle. The real-world impact on overall charging time is yet to be determined. Nevertheless, any improvement in this area would be a notable step for Apple, given that it currently lags behind Chinese competitors who routinely offer 120W wired and 50W wireless charging solutions.

Larger Batteries, Faster Charging: A Necessary Compromise?

A potential reason for this rumoured boost in charging speed could be to compensate for an expected increase in battery capacity for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. By enhancing charging rates, Apple could potentially maintain or even improve charging times despite incorporating larger batteries. This approach aligns with the ongoing industry trend of balancing power demands with efficient charging solutions.

Stacked Battery Technology: The Future of iPhone Power?

Rumors about these charging enhancements are not entirely new. Nearly a year ago, reports emerged suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would adopt stacked battery technology, allowing for higher capacities and potentially longer lifespans, in addition to the aforementioned charging improvements.

Apple’s September Unveiling: Separating Fact from Fiction

As with all rumors, it’s wise to approach these claims with a healthy dose of skepticism. The truth will ultimately be revealed at Apple’s official unveiling, likely in September. Until then, the iPhone 16 Pro’s charging capabilities remain shrouded in speculation, leaving tech enthusiasts eagerly anticipating concrete details.