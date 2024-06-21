Infinix Note 40 5G Launched in India: First Smartphone with 120Hz AMOLED Display and Wireless Charging

Infinix today launched the Note 40 5G, marking a significant update in its smartphone lineup. The device is notable for being India’s first smartphone to feature a 108 MP camera and a 120 Hz AMOLED display equipped with wireless charging capabilities.

Enhanced Display and Audio Features

The Infinix Note 40 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio. This setup provides vibrant visuals with exceptional contrast and smooth motion. It supports a 10-bit color depth and can reach up to 1300 nits peak brightness, also featuring low blue light certification from TUV Rheinland. The smartphone incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. Audio quality is boosted by Hi-Res Dual Speakers with sound tuning by JBL, providing 360-degree symmetrical sound and improved bass performance.

Camera Capabilities

The triple rear camera setup includes a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The device also offers a 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. Users can utilize over 15 camera modes such as Portrait Mode, Super Night Mode, and Dual Video Mode, among others, enhancing photo and video creativity.

Performance and Storage

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G chip, the Note 40 5G supports up to 16GB extended RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The chipset, based on a 6nm process, includes a 2.2GHz A78 performance core, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient power management for demanding applications.

Charging and Battery Technology

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, supporting 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It features the Cheetah X1 chip for power management, which enables wireless MagCharge and reverse charging capabilities.

Additional Features

The Note 40 5G also offers unique features such as AI voice-activated Halo lighting for various notifications and interactions, and is available in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold. It includes an IR remote control for smart home devices and is IP53 rated for splash and rain resistance. The device supports multifunctional NFC and runs on XOS 14 based on Android 14, promising a clean user experience with guaranteed software updates.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix Note 40 5G is priced at INR 19,999. With additional bank and exchange offers, the effective price can be reduced to INR 15,999. It will be available on Flipkart starting from June 26, 2024, at 2 PM, with an option for No Cost EMI at Rs. 1,333 per month. Early buyers will receive a MagPad worth Rs. 1,999 while supplies last.