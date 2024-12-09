iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 12: A Detailed Comparison

Compare iQOO 13 and OnePlus 12 on design, display, performance, camera, and battery to determine the best flagship smartphone for you.

In the fiercely competitive world of flagship smartphones, the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 12 are two standout devices vying for attention. Each brings cutting-edge technology, premium features, and advanced hardware to the table, appealing to enthusiasts and everyday users alike. While both smartphones promise stellar performance and value, understanding their key differences can help determine which one better meets your needs. Let’s dive into a detailed comparison across various parameters, including design, display, performance, camera, battery, and additional features.

Design and Build Quality: iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 12

Starting with dimensions, the iQOO 13 measures 163.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm and weighs between 207 g and 213 g, depending on the variant. Its build quality is impeccable, featuring a glass front, aluminum alloy frame, and the choice between a glass back or glass fiber back, catering to both durability and aesthetics. Furthermore, it boasts IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, offering protection against submersion for up to 30 minutes. Adding to its appeal is an RGB LED light on the back, which not only enhances its look but also serves as a customizable notification light.

The OnePlus 12, on the other hand, is slightly larger at 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm and heavier at 220 g. It features a glass front protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a glass back, and an aluminum frame, ensuring durability while maintaining a sleek profile. While it’s rated IP65 for water and dust resistance, it doesn’t match the deeper submersion capabilities of the iQOO 13. However, OnePlus has always focused on minimalist and elegant designs, which is reflected in its sleek Flowy Emerald, Silky Black, and Glacial White color options.

Display: iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 12

Both smartphones are equipped with 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED displays, making them perfect for immersive viewing experiences. These displays support 1B colors, HDR10+, and high resolutions of 1440 x 3168 pixels with a ~510 PPI pixel density, ensuring stunning clarity and vibrant visuals.

The iQOO 13 excels with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and gaming performance. It also features peak brightness levels of 4500 nits, making it one of the brightest displays on the market. The screen is protected by Schott Xensation Alpha, which offers robust resistance against scratches and accidental drops.

The OnePlus 12, while maintaining the same resolution and vibrant color reproduction, comes with a slightly lower 120Hz refresh rate. However, it compensates with Dolby Vision support, which enhances the cinematic viewing experience. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, known for its exceptional durability against drops and scratches.

Performance: iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 12

Performance is a critical factor for flagship smartphones, and both the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 12 are built to deliver.

The iQOO 13 is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, based on a 3 nm process. Its Octa-core CPU includes 2×4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L cores and 6×3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M cores, paired with the Adreno 830 GPU, making it a powerhouse for gaming, multitasking, and AI-based tasks. The smartphone ships with Android 15, offering up to 4 major Android upgrades. Regionally, it runs either Funtouch 15 (International) or OriginOS 5 (China), offering flexibility and tailored features.

The OnePlus 12 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 4 nm process chip, slightly older but still formidable. It features a Cortex-X4 CPU core, combined with Adreno 750 GPU. The phone operates on Android 14, with up to 4 major Android upgrades and a choice between OxygenOS 15 (International) and ColorOS 14 (China), offering smooth and customizable user experiences.

Camera: iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 12

The camera setup is often a deciding factor for users, and both smartphones excel in this department.

The iQOO 13 is equipped with a triple-camera array:

50 MP wide sensor with OIS

50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

50 MP ultrawide lens

Its video recording capabilities include 8K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps, ensuring crisp and clear footage. The phone’s camera setup is ideal for those who want balanced performance across wide, telephoto, and ultrawide photography.

The OnePlus 12 steps up its game with Hasselblad collaboration, bringing advanced color science and lens tuning. It includes:

50 MP wide sensor with multi-directional PDAF and OIS

64 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

48 MP ultrawide lens

Additionally, it supports Dolby Vision and 8K video recording at 24fps, making it a favorite for videographers and photography enthusiasts.

Battery and Charging: iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 12

Battery life and charging capabilities are crucial, especially for power users. The iQOO 13 houses a massive 6150 mAh battery (or 6000 mAh for Indian variants) and supports 120W wired charging, which can fully charge the device in just 30 minutes. This makes it perfect for users who are always on the go and need quick recharges.

The OnePlus 12 comes with a slightly smaller 5400 mAh battery, but it offers versatile charging options:

100W wired charging internationally

80W wired charging in the USA

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

This flexibility ensures that users can charge their device in a variety of ways, making it highly convenient.

Additional Features: iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 12

Both smartphones include premium features such as stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. However, the iQOO 13 stands out with Snapdragon Sound, while the OnePlus 12 offers LHDC support for enhanced audio experiences.

In terms of positioning systems, the OnePlus 12 adds NavIC support alongside GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and QZSS, making it more versatile for global navigation. Both devices feature USB Type-C 3.2 ports for faster data transfers and support for OTG.

Conclusion: Which One Should You Choose?

The iQOO 13 and OnePlus 12 cater to different user preferences. The iQOO 13 impresses with its brighter display, larger battery, and RGB LED light, making it a great choice for gamers and power users. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 shines with its camera prowess, wireless charging capabilities, and Hasselblad collaboration, appealing to photography and videography enthusiasts.

Ultimately, your decision should be based on what matters most to you: display refresh rate, battery capacity, camera performance, or charging options.