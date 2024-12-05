iQOO 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which Flagship Stands Out?

Compare the iQOO 13 and Samsung Galaxy S24 in design, performance, display, battery, and cameras. Find out which flagship suits your needs best!

The flagship smartphone market is filled with devices that aim to deliver the best performance, design, and features. Two of the latest contenders in this space are the iQOO 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S24. While both are designed to cater to premium users, they have significant differences in size, performance, battery, and software support. Let’s take a detailed look at how these two smartphones stack up against each other to help you decide which one suits your needs better.

Design and Build: iQOO 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

When it comes to design, the iQOO 13 is aimed at users who prefer a larger, more striking device. With dimensions of 163.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm and a weight of 207 g or 213 g, it is significantly bulkier than the Samsung Galaxy S24, which is more compact at 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and weighs just 167 g or 168 g. The iQOO 13’s glass front and back, combined with an aluminum alloy frame, give it a sturdy yet premium feel. What sets it apart is the RGB LED light on the back, which adds a unique aesthetic for gaming enthusiasts or those who enjoy a more vibrant design.

In comparison, the Galaxy S24 is designed for durability and compactness. The phone is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back and features Samsung’s Armor Aluminum 2 frame, which enhances its drop and scratch resistance. Both devices are IP68-certified for dust and water resistance, ensuring they can survive accidental spills or brief underwater submersion. However, Samsung’s additional attention to build quality, coupled with its lighter form factor, makes it more comfortable for one-handed use.

Display: iQOO 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, offering an ultra-high 510 ppi density. Its 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and gaming, while the 4500 nits peak brightness makes it one of the brightest displays on the market. The display is also protected by Schott Xensation Alpha glass, which provides adequate protection against scratches and drops. For users who prioritize larger screens for media consumption or gaming, the iQOO 13’s display is hard to beat.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 opts for a smaller 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a respectable 416 ppi density. While it offers a lower peak brightness of 2600 nits, it is still bright enough for most outdoor scenarios. The smaller size makes it easier to handle and ideal for users who prefer compact devices. Both displays support HDR10+ and an always-on display feature, but iQOO 13 takes the lead for display enthusiasts with its higher resolution, refresh rate, and brightness.

Performance and Software: iQOO 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

When it comes to performance, both devices pack top-tier hardware, but there are notable differences. The iQOO 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) chipset, which is paired with the Adreno 830 GPU for exceptional gaming and multitasking performance. Its Octa-core CPU is optimized for demanding tasks, offering clock speeds up to 4.32 GHz. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 (International) or OriginOS 5 (China). iQOO promises four major Android updates, ensuring decent software longevity.

The Galaxy S24, however, offers a unique advantage by featuring two different chipsets depending on the market: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) for the USA, Canada, and China, and the Exynos 2400 (4 nm) for other regions. While the Snapdragon variant is known for superior performance, the Exynos version brings its own set of improvements. It runs Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1, and what makes it stand out is the promise of seven years of software updates, making it one of the most future-proof Android devices on the market.

In day-to-day performance, both devices are equally capable of handling multitasking, gaming, and resource-intensive applications. However, Samsung’s longer software support might appeal to users who plan to keep their phone for several years.

Cameras: iQOO 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iQOO 13 boasts a powerful triple-camera setup, including:

50 MP wide sensor with OIS,

50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and

50 MP ultrawide lens with autofocus.

This setup excels in capturing high-resolution images with accurate colors and plenty of detail. It also supports 8K video recording and offers multiple shooting modes like HDR and panorama. For selfies, the 32 MP front camera ensures sharp and detailed shots.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 also features a triple-camera array, but with a slightly different configuration:

50 MP wide sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS,

10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and

12 MP ultrawide lens with a 120° field of view.

While its primary sensor matches the iQOO 13 in resolution, the Galaxy S24’s telephoto lens offers better zoom capabilities. Additionally, Samsung’s advanced image processing ensures vibrant and detailed images, especially in low-light conditions. The 12 MP front camera supports HDR10+, making it excellent for video calls and selfies. For users who prefer versatility in zoom and software-driven enhancements, the Galaxy S24 has a slight edge.

Battery and Charging: iQOO 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iQOO 13 leads in battery capacity with its 6150 mAh battery (6000 mAh in some regions) and support for 120W wired fast charging, which can charge the phone fully in just 30 minutes. This makes it ideal for users who demand all-day battery life and quick recharges.

The Galaxy S24, by comparison, has a smaller 4000 mAh battery but supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, which adds versatility for users with other wireless charging devices. However, its 25W wired charging feels outdated in 2024, especially when compared to the lightning-fast charging on the iQOO 13.

Audio and Connectivity: iQOO 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iQOO 13 caters to audiophiles with its 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, Snapdragon Sound support, and Bluetooth 5.4. Its Wi-Fi 7 support also ensures faster and more stable internet connectivity.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 delivers 32-bit/384kHz audio, tuned by AKG, and supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6e. While slightly behind iQOO 13 in audio and Wi-Fi specs, Samsung’s offerings are still top-notch.

Pricing: iQOO 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

iQOO 13: Starts at ₹51,999 – Best Buy Link!

Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at ₹58,349 – Best Buy Link!

Verdict: Which One Should You Choose?

The iQOO 13 is a performance powerhouse designed for gamers and power users. Its larger display, higher refresh rate, massive battery, and ultra-fast charging make it a compelling option for users who prioritize performance and entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, on the other hand, is a more balanced device. It offers a compact design, robust build quality, and an excellent camera system, along with unparalleled software longevity. Users who value long-term software support, camera versatility, and a lighter, more portable device will find the S24 to be a better choice.

Ultimately, the decision boils down to your priorities. Choose the iQOO 13 if you want raw performance and gaming features, and opt for the Galaxy S24 if you prefer a well-rounded flagship with long-lasting software support.