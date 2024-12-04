iQOO 13 Debuts as the Fastest Smartphone in India

iQOO 13 debuts as India’s fastest smartphone, offering unmatched speed, top-tier performance, and game-changing features. Redefine your smartphone experience!

iQOO has made a significant entry into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its latest flagship device, the iQOO 13. Positioned as “India’s fastest smartphone,” the iQOO 13 is amongst the first in the country to harness the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising users an unparalleled level of performance. Available in two variants, 12GB+256GB (priced at INR 54,999 with an effective price of INR 51,999 after offers) and 16GB+512GB (priced at INR 59,999 with an effective price of INR 56,999), the iQOO 13 caters to users with varying storage needs. The device comes in two stylish color options: Legend and Nardo Grey, allowing users to express their personal style. Consumers eager to get their hands on this device can pre-book it starting December 5th at 12 pm through various channels, including Amazon.in, the iQOO e-store, vivo exclusive stores, and other major retailers. The official first sale is set for December 11th at 12 pm.

Unleashing Peak Performance

At the heart of the iQOO 13 lies the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, working in tandem with iQOO’s proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q2. This powerful combination is engineered to deliver exceptional performance, achieving a remarkable AnTuTu score of over 3 million, setting a new standard for mobile processing power. This translates to seamless multitasking, demanding gaming, and smooth operation even with resource-intensive applications.

A Visual Feast

The iQOO 13 boasts the world’s first Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra Eyecare Display, a marvel of display technology that combines stunning visuals with advanced eye protection. The high refresh rate ensures fluid animations and an ultra-responsive touch experience, while the Q10 light-emitting material enhances brightness and color accuracy. Adding to the visual appeal is the dynamic Monster Halo, a unique design element surrounding the camera module that provides real-time alerts for calls, messages, and other notifications through pulsating light effects.

Gaming Dominance

Mobile gamers will find a true ally in the iQOO 13. The Snapdragon 8 Elite and Supercomputing Chip Q2 work together to deliver ultra-sharp graphics and maintain high frame rates even during the most demanding gaming sessions. Features like Zero-Latency Frame Interpolation and High-Fidelity Frame Interpolation ensure a smooth and immersive gaming experience, minimizing lag and maximizing visual fidelity. The device’s intelligent display also incorporates an adaptive refresh rate that optimizes power consumption, extending battery life during extended gameplay.

Power and Endurance

To support its powerful performance and vibrant display, the iQOO 13 is equipped with a robust 6000mAh battery. This large battery capacity ensures that users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power. Furthermore, the device supports 120W ultra-fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery and minimize downtime. iQOO claims that the 120W charging technology can replenish the battery to 100% in just 30 minutes.

Capturing the Moment

The iQOO 13 features a versatile triple camera system designed to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios. The primary camera utilizes a 50MP Sony IMX 921 VCS true-color sensor, capturing vivid and accurate colors. A 50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto camera enables users to zoom in on distant subjects without sacrificing image quality, while a 50MP ultrawide lens expands the field of view for capturing expansive landscapes and group photos. For selfies and video calls, the device offers a 32MP front camera that supports 4K video recording at 60FPS.

Intelligent Software and Long-Term Support

The iQOO 13 runs on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on the latest Android 15. iQOO is demonstrating a commitment to long-term software support by providing an impressive 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates. This ensures that users can enjoy the latest features and security enhancements for an extended period. AI is deeply integrated into the device’s software, with features like the AI Photo Enhancer that intelligently optimizes image parameters and Image Cutout and Instant Text for extracting text and objects from images. The iQOO 13 also includes innovative features like Live Call Translate, which provides real-time translation during phone calls, and live transcribe, which converts speech to text, enhancing accessibility for users with hearing impairments.

Built to Last

The iQOO 13’s design is not only visually appealing but also built for durability. The device boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing protection against dust and water ingress, even with high-pressure water jets. This ruggedness ensures that the device can withstand the rigors of daily use and challenging environments.

Commitment to India

In line with iQOO’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the iQOO 13 will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, contributing to local production and employment. To ensure customer satisfaction, iQOO provides comprehensive after-sales service through a network of over 670 company-owned service centers across India.