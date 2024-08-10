iQOO Offers Incredible Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is currently underway on Amazon.in, offering exciting deals on a range of products. iQOO, a leading smartphone brand, is participating in the sale with special offers on its popular models. The sale started on 6th August 2024 and will continue until 11th August. During this period, iQOO is providing significant discounts across its smartphone lineup.

Unbeatable Deals on iQOO Smartphones:

iQOO Z9 Lite: Now available at an attractive price of Rs. 9,999, offering a discount of Rs. 500 from its original price of Rs. 10,499.

iQOO Z9x: Enjoy a price reduction of Rs. 1,000, bringing its price down to Rs. 11,999.

iQOO Z9: Grab this smartphone at a discounted price of Rs. 16,999, a substantial saving of Rs. 3,000 from its original price.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Avail an impressive discount of Rs. 8,000, bringing its price down to Rs. 31,999.

Spotlight on iQOO Z9 Lite:

The recently launched iQOO Z9 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, achieving an AnTuTu score of over 414K+. This ensures smooth multitasking, lag-free gaming, and effortless app scrolling. The phone also features a 90Hz Ultra Bright display with a High brightness mode of 840 nits for excellent visibility. It boasts a 50 MP Sony AI camera with a 2 MP bokeh camera and an 8 MP front camera for high-quality selfies. The iQOO Z9 Lite is built to last with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and promises two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

iQOO Z9x: Power and Efficiency:

Launched in May, the iQOO Z9x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with 4nm process technology for powerful performance and low power consumption. With an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 5.6L+, it is one of the fastest phones in its segment. It features a massive 6000mAh battery in a 7.99mm Ultra slim design, providing long-lasting usage. The 44W Flash Charge allows for quick charging, offering 10 hours of binge-watching with just a 30-minute charge.

iQOO Z9: Performance and Photography:

The iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G 4nm processor, delivering exceptional performance with an AnTuTu score of 700K+. It features the segment’s first Sony IMX 882 rear camera system and is the only phone in its segment to offer 4K video recording with OIS. The phone boasts the brightest 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak local brightness. Dual Stereo Speakers provide immersive sound. The iQOO Z9 has a sleek design with a bold rear camera module and a brushed textured finish, measuring just 7.83mm thick.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Flagship Power:

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is a powerful mid-range smartphone equipped with Dual Chip Power. It runs on the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform along with SuperComputing Chip Q1 for enhanced performance. The phone features a vibrant dual-tone and premium leather design, offering both style and comfort. It also boasts a state-of-the-art flagship 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera for exceptional low-light photography.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024!