iQOO to Launch New 5G Smartphone, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, on July 15

iQOO, the renowned high-performance smartphone brand, is set to launch the newest addition to its Z series, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, on July 15. Following the success of its predecessors, the iQOO Z9 Lite aims to offer a compelling combination of performance, style, and durability.

Unmatched 5G Performance with MediaTek Dimensity 6300

The iQOO Z9 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, ensuring a faster and more efficient 5G experience. With an 8-core CPU architecture, the device promises smooth multitasking, lag-free gaming, and effortless app navigation. An impressive AnTuTu score of over 414K+ further solidifies its position as one of the most powerful smartphones in its segment.

Sony 50 MP AI Camera for Capturing Every Moment

Equipped with an all-new Sony 50 MP AI camera, the iQOO Z9 Lite allows users to capture every detail with exceptional clarity and precision. The Sony sensor enhances the camera’s performance, ensuring vibrant and lifelike images.

IP64 Rating for Enhanced Durability

The iQOO Z9 Lite boasts an IP64 rating, providing dust and water resistance for enhanced durability. This means the device is protected against dust ingress and can withstand water splashes from any direction, making it a reliable companion for everyday adventures.

Made in India and Nationwide Service Support

In line with iQOO’s commitment to “Make in India,” the iQOO Z9 Lite will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Additionally, iQOO customers can access hassle-free after-sales service at any of the 670+ company-owned service centers across the country.