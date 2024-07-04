OPPO Reno12 5G Series: A Blend of Style, Durability, and AI Power

OPPO India is set to launch the Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G on July 12th, 2024. The Reno12 series, branded as “Your Everyday AI Companion,” aims to elevate user experience through powerful AI features, robust durability, and sleek aesthetics.

Design and Durability: A New Standard

The Reno12 series introduces a Quad-Micro Curved Infinite View screen, with the Pro variant sporting Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the base model featuring Gorilla Glass 7i. This design choice ensures enhanced durability and scratch resistance.

Both models boast a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz Flexible AMOLED display with a 43° quad-micro curve, resulting in a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio. The 10-bit panels display 1.07 billion colors, ensuring vibrant visuals even in bright conditions.

The series incorporates All-Round Armour protection, inspired by a sponge, to enhance resistance to drops and impacts. The High-Strength Alloy Framework provides a sturdy build that meets aerospace quality standards. Both devices are IP65-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Reno12 Pro 5G, available in Sunset Gold and Space Brown, features a Dual-Texture Back crafted from Asahi Dragontrail and Panda Glass. The Reno12 comes in three colors: Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver, each offering unique aesthetic appeal.

Performance:

Powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC

The Reno12 series is equipped with the cutting-edge 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, promising high performance and extended battery life. The MediaTek APU 655 boosts AI capabilities, enabling features like AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0.

Both models pack a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging, capable of reaching full charge in just 46 minutes. The series also boasts a four-year battery durability promise.

Camera System: AI-Enhanced Imaging

The Reno12 series showcases an advanced camera system with AI enhancements. The Pro version’s 50MP main camera with OIS and 50MP telephoto camera with 20x digital zoom capture stunning photos in various scenarios. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera captures expansive views, while the 50MP front camera ensures detailed selfies.

The Reno12 features a 2MP macro camera for close-up shots and a 32MP front camera for selfies. The Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, powered by OPPO’s AI algorithms, enhances photos while maintaining natural aesthetics.

Connectivity and User Experience

The Reno12 series employs OPPO’s AI LinkBoost technology to reduce network lag and optimize signal recovery. The phones support VoWiFi, dual SIM, and are certified by TÜV Rheinland for High Network Performance.

In Conclusion:

The OPPO Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G are poised to redefine the smartphone experience with their blend of style, durability, performance, and AI capabilities. Launching on July 12th, 2024, these devices are set to become your everyday AI companions.