ISRO’s Free AI/ML and DL Course: Empower Your Knowledge in Cutting-Edge Technologies

ISRO and IIRS offer a free online course on AI, ML, and DL with applications in geospatial data. Register now to enhance your knowledge and skills in these cutting-edge technologies.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a pioneer in space exploration and technology, is extending a valuable opportunity to individuals keen on exploring the fascinating world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO is offering a free online program that delves into the fundamentals of these transformative technologies and their applications in the realm of geospatial data processing.

Course Highlights

: The course offers a well-structured curriculum, covering introductory concepts in AI, ML, and DL, various machine learning methods, deep learning architectures and their practical implementations, insights into spaceborne Lidar systems, and hands-on experience with machine learning using Google Earth Engine. Expert Guidance : Participants will benefit from the expertise of experienced instructors and gain exposure to real-world case studies, enhancing their understanding of how AI, ML, and DL are revolutionizing various industries.

: The course encourages interaction and collaboration among participants, fostering a dynamic learning environment where individuals can exchange ideas and insights. Certification: Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate of participation, acknowledging their commitment to expanding their knowledge in AI, ML, and DL.

Who Should Apply

: Undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing studies in relevant disciplines who are eager to gain practical exposure to AI, ML, and DL concepts. Researchers: Researchers and academicians interested in applying AI, ML, and DL techniques to their research projects and investigations.

Registration and Certification

Interested individuals can register for the course through their respective nodal center coordinators or directly through the online portal. Upon fulfilling the attendance criteria (70% attendance per session), participants will be awarded a certificate of participation.

Seize the Opportunity

This free online program presents a unique opportunity to learn from experts in the field, gain hands-on experience with AI, ML, and DL tools and techniques, and network with like-minded individuals. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your skills and knowledge in these cutting-edge technologies.