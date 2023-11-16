itel S23+ Receives Dynamic Bar Update in India

itel has announced an Over-The-Air (OTA) update for its S23+ smartphone, featuring the new Dynamic Bar. This update, targeted at the Indian market, aims to enhance the user interface and camera functionality of the device.

Key Highlights:

OTA update introduces Dynamic Bar to streamline the itel S23+ user interface.

New features include face unlock, background call, charging animations, and battery reminders.

AR measure feature and camera optimizations included in the update.

Support for cell broadcast added to meet Indian market regulations.

itel S23+ features a 3D curved AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Priced at INR 13,999, the phone offers up to 256GB+16GB storage and a 32MP front camera.

The Dynamic Bar update is designed to provide quick access to important functions like face unlock, background call, and various charging and battery-related notifications. This enhancement is expected to make interactions with the phone more intuitive and efficient.

An AR measure feature is also part of this update, expanding the device’s utility. Camera enhancements are included, aimed at improving the quality of photos and videos captured with the itel S23+.

In addition to these user experience improvements, the update also brings cell broadcast support to the itel S23+. This feature is important for disseminating emergency alerts and information, aligning the device with specific needs and regulations of the Indian market.

The itel S23+ is distinguished by its 3D curved AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor, a notable offering in its price range. The phone is priced at INR 13,999 and is available in Elemental Blue and Lake Cyan. It features a 32MP ultra clear front camera with flash and a 50MP rear camera. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, providing enhanced durability.