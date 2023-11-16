NetApp and Microsoft Strengthen Cloud Collaboration

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the extension of its partnership with Microsoft, focusing on enhancing cloud adoption. This expanded alliance includes Azure NetApp Files, NetApp BlueXP, Cloud Volumes ONTAP, and new CloudOps solutions from Spot by NetApp, all integrated with Microsoft Azure.

Key Highlights:

NetApp extends its partnership with Microsoft, aiming to boost cloud adoption.

Enhancements include Azure NetApp Files, NetApp BlueXP, Cloud Volumes ONTAP, and CloudOps solutions.

Azure NetApp Files is designed for enterprise file workloads, offering high performance and data management in the cloud.

The partnership includes innovative solutions for cloud storage and infrastructure operations.

Investments in Spot by NetApp for Azure bring new CloudOps solutions to the market.

New solutions support Azure Kubernetes Service environments and include AI/ML-driven automation for Azure compute optimization.

Recent innovations include Azure NetApp Files datastores for Azure VMware Solution and application volume group for SAP HANA.

Azure NetApp Files (ANF) is a storage solution tailored for public cloud environments. It is designed to handle enterprise file workloads, offering high performance and data management capabilities. ANF enables the integration of enterprise-grade data protection and disaster recovery within Azure, offering security and flexibility.

The collaboration brings Azure software-defined networking enhancements for ANF, allowing customers to incorporate their enterprise security architectures into the cloud. ANF provides cloud flexibility and scalability, enabling customers to adjust performance and capacity in real-time to meet business needs cost-effectively.

Ronen Schwartz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage, NetApp, emphasized the unique offerings of this collaboration, stating, “NetApp is offering a robust set of capabilities–with ANF, NetApp BlueXP Hybrid data services, Cloud Volumes ONTAP, and Spot. We innovate in collaboration with Microsoft Azure, offering customers unparalleled optimization to both storage and compute.”

NetApp’s investment in its Spot by NetApp portfolio for Azure’s CloudOps has led to new market solutions. These include integrated support for Azure Kubernetes Service environments and AI/ML-driven automation for Azure compute optimization, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational complexity.

Aung Oo, General Manager for Microsoft Azure Storage, highlighted the continuous innovation resulting from the partnership, saying, “Together, Microsoft and NetApp provide customers an efficient way to optimize their Azure infrastructure.”

The partnership has led to several innovations, including Azure NetApp Files datastores for Azure VMware Solution and application volume groups for SAP HANA.

Haiyan Song, Executive Vice President and General Manager of CloudOps at NetApp, commented on the importance of reliable and fast application deployment in the cloud, noting the role of the expanded NetApp portfolio on Microsoft Azure in achieving these goals.

NetApp’s Cloud Ops solutions are available through the Azure Marketplace, Microsoft Azure channel partners, and NetApp. Azure NetApp Files is accessible as a native Azure service via the Microsoft Azure portal.