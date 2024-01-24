JBL Showcases Its Latest Audio Products for Republic Day Celebrations

JBL, a renowned audio equipment manufacturer, has introduced a range of audio devices to mark the 75th year of Republic Day celebrations. These products include advanced headphones, earbuds, and speakers, designed to cater to various audio experiences.

Key Highlights:

JBL Tour One M2 offers True Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Hi-Res certified JBL Pro Sound, with up to 50 hours of audio playback.

JBL Tune Beam earbuds feature deep bass, up to 32 hours of battery life, and are splash and dust-resistant.

JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds provide 40 hours of battery life, True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, and support Qi wireless charging.

JBL PartyBox Ultimate is equipped with Original JBL Pro Sound and Dolby Atmos, along with an interactive light show.

JBL Bar 1300 offers MultiBeam technology and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound, with a 10” wireless subwoofer.

JBL Charge WiFi and JBL Boombox WiFi are portable speakers with extended battery life and robust designs for outdoor use.

The JBL Tour One M2 features advanced noise-cancelling technology, allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted audio. It comes with a 4-mic technology for clear phone calls and a Personal Sound Amplification mode. Available in black and beige, it is priced at Rs 24,999.

JBL Tune Beam earbuds, priced at Rs 6,999, offer a comfortable fit and are suitable for various outdoor conditions. They provide clear stereo calls and include Smart Ambient technology for staying aware of surroundings.

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds, available at Rs 11,999, combine long-lasting battery life with rapid charging capabilities. They also feature a True Adaptive Noise Cancelling function and are available in black, blue, and silver.

For party enthusiasts, the JBL PartyBox Ultimate and JBL Bar 1300 provide immersive audio experiences. The PartyBox Ultimate, priced at Rs 164,999, delivers a light show synchronized with music, while the JBL Bar 1300, available for Rs 149,999, offers an enveloping 3D surround sound experience.

Lastly, the Bluetooth Speaker Range includes the JBL Charge WiFi and JBL Boombox WiFi. These portable speakers are designed for outdoor use with extended battery life and robust construction. The JBL Charge WiFi is priced at Rs 23,999, and the JBL Boombox WiFi costs Rs 49,999.

These products represent JBL’s commitment to providing quality audio experiences for different user needs, especially during the celebration of important national events like Republic Day.