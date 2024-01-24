RR Kabel Awards Scholarships to Electricians’ Children in Mumbai

RR Kabel, a key player in India’s consumer electronics and wire and cable manufacturing industry, recently held the second edition of its Kabel Stars Scholarship Program, awarding ₹1 crore to the children of electricians. The scholarship ceremony took place in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, and celebrated 68 winners for their academic excellence. This program is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support the educational aspirations of these children.

Key Highlights:

RR Kabel awarded ₹1 crore in scholarships to 68 students in Mumbai.

The Kabel Stars Scholarship Program focuses on children of electricians who have completed their 10th-grade exams.

Over 1,000 students across India have benefited from the program this year.

The initiative supports students from financially constrained backgrounds.

The RR Kabel Star Scholarship Program, now in its second year, was established to assist academically gifted children of electricians, a group essential to India’s electrical sector. The program targets students who have completed their 10th-grade exams, offering financial aid for their ongoing secondary education.

The scholarship initiative was first announced during Diwali in 2022 and received an overwhelming response, leading to the selection of 1,015 applicants. Building on this momentum, the current edition has extended its reach, supporting over 1,000 students across the nation.

Mrs. Kirti Kabra, Director of RR Global, emphasized the company’s commitment to the educational development of these students. She highlighted the importance of the electricians, known as “Kabel Dost,” in the company’s growth and expressed the organization’s dedication to contributing positively to their lives. Kabra also stressed the company’s belief in the potential of every talented student, regardless of their background, and their dedication to helping these students realize their aspirations.

Through this scholarship program, RR Kabel aims to empower the youth and nurture future leaders, reflecting its broader commitment to fostering an educated and empowered India.