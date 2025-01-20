JSW MG Motor India Showcases Next-Gen Mobility at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, JSW MG Motor India has reaffirmed its vision of Drive.Future by unveiling an impressive lineup of innovative vehicles and technologies. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer-centric solutions, the company demonstrated its expertise in CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) technologies. The exhibit featured a stellar lineup of 9 global models, including the IM5, IM6, MG HS, MG Majestor, and the MG7 Trophy Edition, showcasing diverse powertrains such as Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models.

Powertrain Diversity and Technological Excellence

Taking its Drive.Future vision to new heights, JSW MG Motor India presented a diverse range of powertrains tailored for modern mobility needs. These include:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) for improved efficiency.

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) for versatility.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for sustainable transportation.

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models for conventional performance.

Highlights of the Global Lineup

IM5: This premium sedan features cutting-edge technology, including a solid-state battery that ensures an extended range without sacrificing performance. Its hurricane motor and intelligent digital chassis deliver exceptional power and control.

IM6: The all-electric SUV comes equipped with a Lizard digital chassis, a four-wheel steering system, and the IM AD 3.0 intelligent driving system for advanced city navigation. The IMOS Future Smart Cabin enhances the driving experience with futuristic comfort and technology.

MG Majestor: A D+ segment SUV, the MG Majestor combines luxury, safety, and off-road capabilities. With a spacious cabin, premium materials, and advanced driver-assist systems, it offers a refined journey on all terrains.

MG HS: The MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) offers a blend of electric and petrol power. It can run up to 120 km on pure electric mode, making it perfect for daily commuting.

MG 7 Trophy Edition: This fastback sports sedan delivers a seamless combination of elegance, technology, and thrilling performance through its turbocharged engine and sleek design.

MG Comet BLACKSTORM: The BLACKSTORM edition features exclusive enhancements, including a starry black exterior, leatherette seats, and a 17.4 kWh battery for superior driving comfort.

EV Ecosystem Zone: A Comprehensive Showcase

The EV Ecosystem Zone highlighted JSW MG Motor India’s commitment to enabling faster EV adoption in India. Key initiatives include:

6-way charging infrastructure for seamless EV ownership.

eHUB by MG, the largest charging platform by any OEM.

Project REVIVE, focusing on repurposing EV batteries.

EVPEDIA, India’s first educational platform for EV users.

The MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP).

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) for flexible energy solutions.

Pioneering Mobility Innovations

Speaking about the company’s advancements, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of JSW MG Motor India, stated: “Our efforts in CASE technologies and Drive.Future aim to create a sustainable, connected, and customer-centric mobility ecosystem. By presenting diverse powertrain options and pragmatic solutions, we are shaping the future of mobility with innovative and sustainable practices.”