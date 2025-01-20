India’s First Universal Smart Tag Goes Official for a Price of INR 1499

Discover Noise's Universal Smart Tag, the first in India for just INR 1499, compatible with both Android and iOS through seamless network integration.

Noise launches India’s first Universal Smart Tag, designed to work effortlessly across both Android and iOS platforms. The new Noise Tag 1 smart tracker stands out as the pioneer in India’s smart tag market, integrating with both Google’s Find My Device Network and Apple’s Find My Network.

Offered at a price of Rs. 1499, the Noise Tag 1 is set to revolutionize how we keep track of our belongings. Interested buyers can pre-book this innovative device, with official sales kicking off on January 28, 2025, exclusively on the gonoise.com website. Available in three stylish colors—Ivory, Midnight, and Charcoal—the tag comes with a one-year warranty, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Key Features of Noise Tag 1

The Noise Tag 1 is equipped with multiple features designed to provide a seamless user experience for tracking personal items like keys, wallets, and luggage. Utilizing Google Fast Pair technology, it connects effortlessly to the Find My Device Network for Android users, while also supporting Apple’s Find My Network for those on iOS.

The device includes a ‘Ring Mode’ which produces a loud 90dB sound to aid in locating lost items quickly. The ‘Lose Mode’ is another standout feature, sending automatic notifications to your smartphone if the tag disconnects from your device after a specified time. Additionally, ‘Network Mode’ uses a vast network of Android and iOS devices to locate tagged items, even when they are far from your immediate location.

With an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and a battery life lasting up to one year, the Noise Tag 1 is designed for durability and long-term use. Its compact and sleek design makes it an ideal choice for those always on the move.

Noise has successfully delivered a smart tracking solution that bridges the gap between Android and iOS ecosystems, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

The Noise Tag 1 represents a significant advancement in the smart tag industry, being the first universal device of its kind in India. It offers extensive compatibility across both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring that no matter your device, you can keep track of your most valued possessions easily. With its robust features like Ring Mode, Lose Mode, and Network Mode, coupled with a durable design and an affordable price, the Noise Tag 1 is poised to become an indispensable gadget for anyone looking to secure their belongings. This smart tag not only simplifies the tracking process but also enhances the everyday convenience of its users, making it a smart buy in today’s connected world.

Source.